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Bosch eBike Systems
News + Trends
92

E-bike: Bosch brings real-time data to Garmin Edge bike computers

Patrick Bardelli
4.5.2026
Translation: machine translated

Bosch eBike Systems and Garmin are joining forces: In future, compatible bike computers will display real-time riding data such as cadence or battery status. The integration is now available as a beta version from Garmin.

E-bikers who use the modular drive solutions from Bosch can now connect the system to compatible Edge bike computers from Garmin. To start with, this includes the Edge 550/850/1050 und Edge 540/840/1040 and the Edge MTB.

As an Edge 1040 user, this is good news for me. However, my current E-MTB from Bixs is fitted with the EP801 from Shimano. It's a shame, because having all the data at a glance in one device on the trail is really nice for my taste.

Live data interface: more options for displaying riding data

According to Bosch, users previously had two options for displaying live driving data from the system: Via Bosch displays or with a smartphone and the eBike Flow app. With the live data interface, the system now provides ride data for third-party devices and apps via Bluetooth, according to Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems. According to the manufacturer, the available information includes values such as speed, rider performance and cadence as well as system data such as the percentage battery charge level, the total distance travelled and the status of the eBike Lock anti-theft protection system.

The smartphone can stay in the rucksack in future: Data will be displayed in the compatible GPS velocomputers from Garmin.
The smartphone can stay in the rucksack in future: Data will be displayed in the compatible GPS velocomputers from Garmin.
Source: Bosch eBike Systems

Garmin as the first cooperation partner

«We believe that e-bikers will benefit from the display of important information such as
performance and battery status directly on their Edge display», says Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

Live data in real time in the field thanks to Bosch and Garmin.
Live data in real time in the field thanks to Bosch and Garmin.
Source: Bosch eBike Systems

According to Bosch eBike Systems, fitness watches, smart glasses and helmets as well as GPS bike computers from other brands will also be able to be connected to the e-bike in the future. As a first step, the integration of compatible bike computers is now available in the Garmin public beta programme.

Header image: Bosch eBike Systems

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Patrick Bardelli
Senior Editor
Patrick.Bardelli@digitecgalaxus.ch

From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.

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