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E-bike innovator Avinox presents new products

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 10.4.2026

In addition to the new M2S and M2 drive systems, Avinox is also presenting exchangeable batteries for the first time. The motto is: more. More power, more control, more range and more efficiency.

«More is more» is what the Chinese manufacturer of e-bike drive systems Avinox (formerly DJI Avinox) thought and is launching the next development stage of its products on the market. According to the company, more than 60 partners have already integrated the latest Avinox systems since the launch of the Avinox M1 in 2024, including well-known names such as Amflow, Atherton, Canyon, Commencal and Thömus.

This also answers one of the questions for this year: What is Avinox doing? The answer was predictable. The trend towards more and more of everything continues unabated. For mountain bikes we are talking about larger wheels of up to 32 inches, for gravel bikes wider tyres with more than 50 millimetres. And finally, for e-bikes, larger batteries and more power. Avinox remains true to its line here.

More power and torque

The two new drive units M2 and M2S are equipped with a maximum output of 1100 watts and a torque of 125 Newton metres and 1500 W and an incredible 150 Nm respectively. «Avinox is further expanding its market presence with innovations such as the new drive systems presented», says Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director.

For comparison: the previous M1 drive system achieves a maximum torque of 120 Nm at 1000 W in boost mode. And the Shimano EP801 I use supports with a maximum of 600 W at 85 Nm. According to the manufacturer, the new units retain the compact design and, at 2.65 and 2.59 kilos respectively, are only slightly heavier than the predecessor model.

It remains to be seen what effect this raw power will have on the wear of chains, sprockets and tyres. Material protection is certainly different. And secondly, the question arises as to whether e-bikes with such values can even be put on the market in Switzerland and the EU without a licence.

Thömus from Switzerland also uses Avinox technology.

Source: Avinox

According to Avinox, the M2S unit also has an integrated temperature sensor as well as completely new cooling fins and flat wire windings. This leads to a significant improvement in heat dissipation and reduces energy losses, ensuring a stable and permanently high power output.

Larger battery, greater range

The 700 Wh FP700 battery developed by Avinox is said to make long-distance cycling possible. However, the manufacturer does not specify exactly what this means. The battery also supports fast charging. Avinox is very precise here: from 0 to 80 per cent, the energy supply should be completed in one hour and 16 minutes. Customers can then use a stopwatch to check whether this is actually the case.

The market launch also includes removable batteries from Avinox for the first time: the RS800 (800 Wh) and the RS600 (600 Wh). «Thanks to a simple quick-release function, the batteries can be easily removed and charged separately without having to take the entire e-bike to the power socket». The Avinox RS600 battery can also be mounted externally on the bike frame as a second battery. This significantly extends the range and riding time and reduces the worry of an empty battery during the ride.

Information on the availability and prices of the new drive units from Avinox can be found at www.avinox-ebike.com

Header image: Avinox

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