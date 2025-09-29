News + Trends 10 14

EA is sold to Saudi Arabia and Trump's son-in-law for 55 billion dollars

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 29.9.2025

Game publisher EA is being taken over by a consortium of investors for 55 billion US dollars. This means that the company will no longer be listed on the stock exchange. Andrew Wilson remains CEO.

EA is one of the largest gaming companies in the world behind Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. «EA Sports FC», «Battlefield», «The Sims» and many other well-known brands belong to the US company, which was founded in 1982. On Monday, EA announced that it had agreed to be acquired by a private investor group for 55 billion US dollars.

Saudis and Jared Kushner

The investors include the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the private equity firm Silver Lake and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners. Kushner is the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. PIF already owned 9.9 per cent of EA's shares before the takeover. «Pokémon Go» and perhaps the most expensive game of all time. «Monopoly Go» are already owned by the Saudi investor group.

The acquisition is backed by equity and partly supported by a loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank. It is the largest private takeover in history to be financed entirely in cash and by investors.

EA, which regularly causes a furore with controversial business practices such as microtransaction models, paid early access to games and loot boxes in «EA Sports FC», has been named the most unpopular company in the USA.

Andrew Wilson remains the CEO of EA.

Source: EA

Andrew Wilson, who has been CEO of EA since 2013 and Chairman of the Board since 2021, will retain his position. In the company's press release, he expressed his confidence without being specific: «Looking to the future, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports and technology and unlock new possibilities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences that will inspire generations to come. I am more motivated than ever for the future we are creating.» The headquarters will remain in Redwood City in the US state of California.

I like this article! 10 people like this article







