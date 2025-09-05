News + Trends 2 0

Edge 60 Neo and Moto G06 Power: Motorola presents new smartphones

Motorola is expanding its range of mid-range smartphones and has two new entry-level models, one of which has a damn big battery.

Motorola unveiled three new smartphones at the IFA in Berlin. The Edge 60 Neo complements the range of mid-range devices and the Moto G06 the range of entry-level smartphones. With the Moto G06 Power, there is also a variant with a huge battery.

Moto G06 Power: 7000 mAh for 28 hours of video playback

The Moto G06 Power has a 7000 mAh battery, but is not unusually large. According to Motorola, the battery should last for 28 hours of video playback. Sounds tempting. However, the smartphone only charges with a maximum of 18 watts. So you have to expect longer charging times. The Moto G06 even charges its 5200 mAh battery with only ten watts.

The Moto G06 Power is not bulky despite its large battery.

The other features of the two entry-level smartphones are identical. They have a 6.88-inch LCD display with only one HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. The maximum brightness is low at 600 nits. The display is protected by the older Gorilla Glass 3 and the entire housing is protected against splash water in accordance with IP64.

There is a 50-megapixel camera on the back and an eight-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The processor used is the Helios G81 Extreme from Mediatek. It is supported by four or eight gigabytes of RAM. The internal memory is 64, 128 or 256 gigabytes in size and can be expanded with a microSD card.

The display of the Moto G06 and G06 Power is definitely large.

Motorola delivers the Moto G06 and G06 Power with Android 15. However, the manufacturer does not provide any information on the duration of the software updates. Gemini runs as an AI assistant on the affordable smartphones. They are also the cheapest smartphones - that I know of - with the Circle-to-Search search function.

Colour variants of the Moto G06.

Both smartphones will be available soon. The recommended retail prices start at 129 francs/euro for the Moto G06 and 139 francs/euro for the Moto G06 Power.

Even more choice in the mid-range

At 399 francs/euro, the Motorola Edge 60 Neo is significantly more expensive, but also better equipped. It sits between the Edge 60 and the Edge 60 Pro. And makes the manufacturer's range of mid-range smartphones even tighter.

A smaller display than the Moto G06.

With its 6.36-inch display, it is above all slightly smaller than the other two models. 120 Hertz, 3000 nits and Gorilla Glass 7i are further features of the OLED display. The entire smartphone is IP68 waterproof.

The Dimensity 7400 is at work inside and, depending on the variant, the processor is supported by eight or twelve gigabytes of RAM. The storage space for data is 256 or 512 gigabytes and cannot be expanded with a memory card.

Colour variants of the Motorola Edge 60 Neo.

There are three cameras on the back of the Edge 60 Neo: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with three times the focal length of the main camera. The front camera delivers selfies with up to 32 megapixels.

The battery of the Edge 60 Neo has a capacity of 5000 mAh and charges with up to 68 watts via cable. Up to 15 watts are possible wirelessly.

The Edge 60 Neo can be charged via cable or wirelessly.

The Edge 60 Neo also supports Circle-to-Search. Gemini is available as an AI assistant, but you can also select Microsoft Copilot or Perplexity. Among other things, Moto AI is designed to improve photos and help with wording suggestions or summaries. The «Next Move» function recognises the screen content and suggests next steps based on this, for example for a recipe.

