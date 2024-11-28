Electric toothbrushes tested: Oral-B defends first place

The comparison by "test.de" declares cheap electric toothbrushes to be the test winners.

In this year's toothbrush comparison, the online portal of the German consumer magazine "Stiftung Warentest" rated models for under 50 euros with the previously unbeaten quality rating of "Good".

Oral-B remains the defending champion

The oscillating-rotating round-head brush "iO Series 3N" took first place with an overall score of 1.9, putting the manufacturer Oral-B has once again topped the table, after taking first place last year with the "iO Series 10". This year's model scored particularly well with its good tooth cleaning.

Electric toothbrush EUR 67,67 Oral-B iO 3 Oscillating toothbrush 20

Sonic toothbrush takes second place

The "Wave" sonic toothbrush from Laifen took second place with a score of 2.2. In terms of tooth cleaning, the "Wave" received the same score (1.7) as the test winner, but unlike the "iO Series 3N", the battery is permanently installed. This results in a mark deduction in the "environmental properties" category.

Electric toothbrush EUR 80,80 Laifen Wave ABS Sonic toothbrush 3

Good and affordable

Third and fourth place went to the two models "Series 3100" from Philips Sonicare and "Sonic Smile Plus" from Silk'n. These scored "good" in the test - despite their low price.

Electric toothbrush EUR 42,35 Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic toothbrush 377 Electric toothbrush EUR 42,77 Silk'n Sonic Smile Plus schwarz Oscillating toothbrush

The overview of the tested toothbrushes shows that even older models can keep up with the new ones and retain the "Good" rating. The sonic toothbrush "SonicYou Sonic Toothbrush" from Silk'n, for example, received an overall rating of 2.1 from "test.de" in 2023. In the same year, the "Pro 3 3000" model from Oral-B received a rating of 2.2. With a score of 2.3, the affordable "Sonic toothbrush" from Fairywill is one of the toothbrushes with a quality rating of "Good".

All three models were awarded a "Good" rating in the categories "Tooth cleaning", "Durability" and "Environmental properties". Only in the area of "handling" did the three models have to accept cutbacks and consequently the quality rating "satisfactory".

Surprisingly damning verdict for expensive models

The comparison by Stiftung Warentest shows that a high price does not necessarily mean better quality. In fact, the sonic toothbrush "Issa 3" from Foreo shares the worst rating with the ultrasonic toothbrush "Metallic Care" from Emmi-dent with an overall score of 3.0 in terms of plaque removal. This gives the two brushes just a "satisfactory" rating.

Electric toothbrush Foreo Sonic Toothbrush Issa 3 Fuchsia Sonic toothbrush Electric toothbrush Emmi-dent Metallic Dark Blue Ultrasonic Toothbrush Sonic toothbrush 1

On the online portal test.de you will find more detailed information on the evaluation methods and comparison categories.

The high-priced model "Series 7100" from Philips Sonicares was not taken into account by Stiftung Warentest.considered by Stiftung Warentest, but my colleague Kim Muntinga thoroughly between the bites scrutinised. You can find out whether the costly purchase is worth it in his detailed product test.