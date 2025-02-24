News + Trends 22 11

Encrypted Apple backup abolished in the UK - this could have consequences

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 24.2.2025

Apple is cancelling end-to-end encryption in the UK. This is at the insistence of the British government. From now on, data can be decrypted there by Apple and passed on to the local law enforcement authorities.

Britons are no longer allowed to encrypt their iCloud backups. Apple is no longer offering the encryption function at the insistence of the British government. New customers are already affected and existing users are being asked to deactivate it. Otherwise, they will "soon" no longer be able to use the iCloud. This means that unauthorised persons - as well as the government or Apple itself - can theoretically access this data.

This process began with a secret request from the British government. At the beginning of this year, it demanded a backdoor in Apple's ADP (Advanced Data Protection) encryption. This was intended to give British security authorities access to the iCloud data of all users - from anywhere in the world, regardless of location and nationality. This demand is based on the British Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, also known as the "Snoopers Charter". This is intended to give law enforcement authorities easier access to potentially relevant data.

Apple opts for the "lesser of two evils"

In the UK, there is no longer any end-to-end encryption in the iCloud.

Source: BBC

Apple rejected this request. However, as companies are bound by national legislation - and can at best delay its implementation by filing objections - Apple chose "the lesser of two evils". Instead of the requested backdoor and blanket access for the British, Apple gave up end-to-end encryption in this country on 21 February.

In the same breath, Apple repeatedly emphasised the importance of end-to-end encryption to protect user data. The company also emphasised that it would never create a backdoor or master key for its products or services.

What is now less protected?

The cancellation does not affect all data that British users store with Apple. Particularly sensitive data such as passwords, Apple Pay or health data are exempt. However, there are ADP-free backups of iPhone and iPad images, documents, photos and videos, notes, reminders, Safari data, voice memos and usage data from Maps. This data can now be decrypted by Apple and passed on to law enforcement authorities on request. The British government justifies this necessity with protection against terrorism and the fight against paedophile crimes.

Are other countries also affected?

This decision has met with strong reactions in many places. Data protection experts and civil rights organisations are warning of abuse - for example by foreign governments or cyber criminals. In addition, this precedent could fall on fertile ground in other countries.

In fact, this is very likely. For example, there is the Sondergruppe "Going Dark"which, on behalf of various European police authorities, is looking for ways to circumvent such encryption - and to be able to legitimise this legally. Although the implementation has so far failed due to the blocking minority, under the Hungarian Presidency, the supporters within the EU will continue to pursue this project. In Switzerland, too, the Intelligence Service Act provides a legal basis under which cooperation with Apple would be possible in individual cases. However, blanket access by intelligence services or law enforcement agencies is prohibited.

Header image: Shutterstock

