End of a toy era: Playmobil stops production in Germany

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 10.2.2026

Playmobil ends production in Germany. Officially, it's about costs and competitiveness. For me, it is above all the moment when a brand gives up a central promise.

The Horst Brandstätter Group is closing the Playmobil production site in Bavaria by the end of June 2026. Around 350 employees are affected and are now fearing for their jobs. Economically, this step can be explained with «synergy effects» As a brand decision, however, I still consider it problematic.

Playmobil is losing a strong symbol that has been part of its identity for years. «Made in Germany» was never just a label of origin, but a silent promise of quality. Robust, durable, replaceable. This promise has now been cancelled.

Production is not disappearing from Europe, but is being relocated within the existing network. Playmobil operates further plants in Malta, the Czech Republic and Spain, where various toy parts are already manufactured. In purely operational terms, this is not a break, but the final step in a development. Symbolically, however, it is still a cut.

Of course, Playmobil will not automatically make worse toys just because they are no longer produced in Germany. But the brand is losing an anchor of trust. In future, it will have to prove that quality is not dependent on a location, but on an attitude.

I think this is a risky move. Playmobil is adapting to the market, but in doing so is giving up part of what has long distinguished the brand from others. If quality and reliability continue to be right, this decision will be justifiable. If not, people will remember this moment when Playmobil began to give up a piece of its identity.

Do you think this is a necessary step or a cut that will damage the brand in the long term? Write your opinion in the comments.

