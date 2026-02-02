News + Trends 4 1

Playmobil gets an audio rucksack

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 2.2.2026

With "Playmobil hi!", Playmobil is integrating new technology into its play worlds. The centrepiece is a portable audio backpack. It triggers sounds, stories and play impulses via stickers. The declared aim: more imagination, less screen.

In the press release, Playmobil formulates a clear claim. «Playmobil hi!» is intended to deepen the classic role-playing game without leaving its own DNA. Figures, play worlds and fantasy remain central. Audio content such as sounds, dialogues, puzzles and tasks expand the game. Playmobil speaks of over 500 audio elements and several game modes designed to actively involve children in the action.

The system follows a simple principle. The centrepiece is the «Playmobil hi!» backpack, which children put on a character. Explorer Packs complement it and contain figures, accessories and stickers. These stickers are placed in the play set and act as audio triggers. If a character with a rucksack walks past a pirate ship, for example, a matching sound is heard, a voice gives a task or a short scene is triggered. A free app is required for setup, after which the game should work offline and without a screen, according to Playmobil.

Four topics at launch, more content planned

At market launch, the system comprises four themed worlds: Pirates, Police, Zoo and Riding Stables. Further content will follow gradually. Playmobil is aimed at children between the ages of three and ten. The rucksack should provide up to four hours of playtime on a single charge.

Piratesque, Zoo, Police and Riding Stables form the initial content of «Playmobil hi!». According to Playmobil, further topics are already planned.

Source: Playmobil

The market launch in German-speaking countries is planned for September 2026. Other markets are to follow from 2027. Playmobil is thus clearly positioning «Playmobil hi!» as a long-term platform and not as a short-term add-on product.

My assessment: good idea, but it has to deliver

«Playmobil hi!» stands and falls with the sound quality. But Playmobil does not provide any concrete information on this. Neither the press release nor the product page provide any technical details about the audio output. All that is publicly known so far is that the backpack has a memory, speakers, NFC recognition and a USB-C charging socket.

The speaker, battery and NFC technology are all inside. Playmobil has not yet provided any information on the actual sound quality.

Source: Playmobil

The Galaxus editorial team's experience with similar systems shows how strongly audio characterises the game. The Toniebox 2, for example, delivers clear, present sound. This is exactly what motivates children to listen to and play content again and again. At the same time, it also shows that audio toys quickly reach their limits in the children's room. Intelligibility and volume suffer if the speaker is weak or music and dialogue are poorly mixed. With «Playmobil hi!», it is precisely this point that determines whether the audio carries the game or whether only «background noise remains after a short time».

The Toniebox relies entirely on audio. Stories, music and narration are at its core. «Playmobil hi!», on the other hand, takes a different approach. The system plays sounds according to the situation and integrates them into the role-playing game. This is both ambitious and risky. If the hardware remains too quiet or voices sound unclear, the concept quickly loses its impact.

Comparison with Lego Smart Brick: Audio is one thing, interaction is another

A look at similar promises helps with categorisation. With the Lego Smart Brick, Lego combines physical building with digital reaction. The Smart Brick reacts to position, movement and interaction. There are also light and sound effects. Nevertheless, the extent to which the system actually extends free play remains to be seen, as many reactions are predefined. Programming in the narrower sense is only possible to a limited extent with the Smart Brick.

News + Trends Lego presents "Smart Play": lots of technology, lots of unanswered questions by Ramon Schneider

«Playmobil hi!» takes a different approach. It links audio to the context in the play set. This is closer to classic role-playing expansions than to smart building elements. The Smart Brick is a tech system with a stronger reference to rules. «Playmobil hi!» is a system that condenses stories and situations. What they both have in common is that no smartphone should be needed at the moment of play.

Multiple figures with audio backpacks interact with the game world via stickers. The game is set up via an app and then played offline.

Source: Playmobil

So is Playmobil making the leap?

I understand why Playmobil is taking this step. The brand is looking for ways to strengthen classic role-play without replacing it. «Playmobil hi!» fits into this strategy, but it stands and falls with the implementation. If the sound and content are convincing, audio can deepen the game. If not, «screenfree» remains a promise without substance.

What do you think? Will «Playmobil hi!» be a hit because audio strengthens the role-playing game? Or will it stay «nice, but too quiet»? Write your opinion in the comments below.

Header image: Playmobil

I like this article! 4 people like this article







