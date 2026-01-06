News + Trends 23 11

Lego presents "Smart Play": lots of technology, lots of unanswered questions

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

At CES, Lego presented a new interactive platform that is designed to add light, sound and reactions to classic building. The centrepiece is a "Smart Brick" in 2×4 format. The announcement is ambitious, but raises more questions than Lego is currently answering.

In the press release, Lego chooses big words. «Smart Play» is one of the most significant developments in the system since the introduction of the minifigure in 1978. The new system is designed to bring physical play «to life», without screens, without permanent app use and without restricting the open character of Lego. At the centre is a smart brick that is equipped with sensors, speakers, light and its own chip and can react to game actions.

The technology is impressive. The Smart Brick recognises movements, positions and certain combinations with so-called Smart Tags and Smart Minifigures. Several of these bricks can communicate with each other and thus trigger more complex reactions. In the demos shown, this means music, sound effects or light, for example, when figures are placed correctly or scenes are acted out. Lego repeatedly emphasises that the focus is on the game and not the technology.

However, this is where the criticism begins. This is because the system does not respond to free building in the classic sense, but to clearly defined triggers. Tags, figures and bricks have to interact in a certain logic for something to happen. This is less an intelligent construction kit than a rule-based reaction system. Creativity does not arise automatically, it is technically controlled.

Star Wars first, openness later

The fact that Lego started out exclusively with Star Wars is no coincidence. Licences offer clear roles, familiar sounds and clear game situations. A lightsaber always sounds the same, an X-Wing doesn't need to be explained. For a new interactive system, this is a safe introduction. At the same time, this decision says a lot about the direction of Smart Play.

Star Wars offers unique and recognisable sounds for the Lego Smart Brick.

Source: Lego

So far, there is no sign that the system is intended for free theme worlds or classic City or Creator play in the short term. Although Lego talks about expansion and growth, it avoids making any concrete statements about themed-independent use. This leaves open the question of whether Smart Play will become a universal component of the Lego system in the long term or an exclusive feature for high-priced licence sets.

The 2×4 Smart Brick from Lego can be used at various points in the set.

Source: Lego

Lego is also clearly in the premium price range here. The three starter sets are significantly more expensive than comparable models without electronics. This reinforces the impression that Smart Play is initially intended less as a broad gaming innovation and more as a technical experience product for a target group willing to pay.

Without screens, but not without software

A key selling point of Smart Play is the absence of screens. Lego is deliberately positioning the system as an alternative to app-heavy toys. This is understandable and fulfils a widespread desire among parents. At the same time, the reality is less clear.

Although the game itself works without a smartphone or tablet, the Smart Brick can still be updated via an app. Firmware, bug fixes and possible expansions remain tied to software. Technically, this is logical, but in terms of communication, this point is greatly downplayed. «Without screens» means here rather «without screens in the game moment», not «without digital dependencies».

This is particularly tricky from a Lego perspective. As soon as the battery, firmware and updates are part of the system, the question of service life inevitably arises. Lego has not yet made any concrete statements about how long Smart Bricks will be supported or what will happen when software maintenance ends. For a game system that traditionally stands for decades, this is not a minor matter.

Many claims, little evidence

Smart Play is a technologically ambitious step and shows that Lego is continuing to look for ways to expand physical play in a contemporary way. At the same time, the announcement is reminiscent of previous attempts where the vision was greater than the sustainable success. The difference this time is the stronger integration into the classic system and the avoidance of obvious screen play.

Smart Play could be an important step. However, it could also be another example of the fact that not every technological possibility is automatically a playful necessity. The decisive factor will be whether Lego has the courage to take the system out of the licence corner and really think openly. Until then, Smart Play remains one thing above all: a big promise with deliberately many open ends.

Is Lego Smart Play a sensible further development for you? Join the discussion and share your opinion in the comments below.

Header image: Lego

