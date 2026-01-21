News + Trends 7 5

Lego has gone to the dogs

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 21.1.2026

The Klemmbaustein Group has introduced a new icon set: It's a young dog, a golden retriever to be precise, consisting of 2102 pieces. Will customers be able to resist the dog's gaze?

This article will wake sleeping dogs. It might make you feel a have-want reflex. The golden retriever puppy announced by Lego for 1 February is likely to be a commercial success as soon as it is let off the leash.

You shouldn't feel ripped off by the recommended retail price of 140 euros. Experience shows that the sets can quickly be bought for less. Especially because Lego doesn't offer the set exclusively in its own shop right from the start. So sooner or later, it will also be available in our shop.

Nevertheless, it's worth taking a look at what you get for the hefty sum of money. Lego emphasises some special features:

The head, ears and tip of the tail are movable, so you can bend the puppy to express different emotions

The tongue hangs out of the mouth by default. However, you can also remove it and store it in a compartment in the back.

The retriever puppy can give paws, because one of the front paws is movable. The underside of the paw is covered with pink tiles. So you won't see the ugly underside of Lego plates.

Well, is the dog in the pan going crazy already? I haven't even told you that the model also has a collar and, according to Lego, two other unbeatable advantages: It can be dusted off and doesn't grow.

Other dogs from Lego

If you're familiar with the Lego world, you'll know that the new retriever puppy isn't the first dog model. Since last year, the Disney Collection has included a puppy from the film «101 Dalmatians».

At just under 30 centimetres tall, it is a similar size. This puppy is also shown sitting. The tongue for attaching and detaching was already around back then, as was the collar.

Another Lego four-legged friend is likely to be as well-known to children as a colourful dog: the «playful puppy». In the 3-in-1 set, the little 336-piece rascal can be converted into a duck or a squirrel.

The Creator set for younger children has even fewer parts. The dachshund-like puppy can be remodelled into a bear or a squirrel.

Okay, I think I've used enough dog proverbs and sayings to conclude this article here. Must go out for a walk now.

