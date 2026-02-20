News + Trends 1 0

McLaren's F1 world champion now at Lego Technic

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 20.2.2026

The new Technic set from Lego brings the world champion Formula 1 racing car from the 2025 season into your display case - with many working details of the original, but at a price.

2025 was the year for the traditional McLaren racing team. The team dominated the season and secured the drivers' title and the constructors' championship with Lando Norris. Lego has now produced a Technic model of the world champion's workhorse with the type designation MCL39. The vehicle joins the 1:8 scale F1 models that have already been released, i.e. the Ferrari SF-24, Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 and the MCL36 from 2022.

Real racing technology in miniature

There are 1675 parts to assemble before anyone can put the world champion car in their display cases. Lego has once again endeavoured to reproduce as much real racing technology as possible. Steering, suspension, gearbox and a differential all work.

Like the other models in the series, the McLaren features many technical details

Source: Nick Dungan,Lego

For F1 fans with a passion for technology, the integrated DRS system (Drag Reduction System) is probably the most exciting detail. The removable cover reveals the V6 engine. When a high gear is engaged, the rear spoiler flattens out. The other F1 models have already impressed with details like this.

Sticker flood and «colour plague»

As the product images suggest, Lego once again pays for the compromise between details, number of parts and level of difficulty with lots of coloured bricks under the bonnet. Fans of the most realistic models possible affectionately call «» the colour plague.

Lots of colourful parts and stickers.

Source: Nick Dungan,Lego

What has also remained is the flood of stickers, which I still find unpleasant. While other manufacturers are now working with printed parts in the area of high-quality building block models, Lego still doesn't want to part with the simple sticker solution. The fiddly task of aligning the stickers in the right places therefore remains.

Media-effective surprise event at the McLaren Technology Centre

Lego came up with a special campaign for the market launch: Overnight, the company distributed ready-built MCL39 models throughout the McLaren Technology Centre. When the team members came to work the next morning, the surprise was waiting for them at their desks. Lego filmed this, of course. What is striking, however, is how stable and compact the models appear in this video. I suspect that Lego took the liberty of fixing the bricks during the PR stunt. Because anyone who already has another F1 model of this size at home knows that these things are much more delicate.

The finished model measures 61 centimetres in length, 25 centimetres in width and 13 centimetres in height. Regular sales start on 1 March. You can already pre-order it online from Lego. Lego is asking 229.99 euros or 259.00 francs.

Header image: Nick Dungan,Lego

