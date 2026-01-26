News + Trends 9 2

Lego Crocs: oversized, expensive, deliberately absurd

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 26.1.2026

Lego sells Crocs that look like an oversized 2x4 brick. The "Brick Clog" costs 200 francs in the Swiss Lego Shop and is causing quite a stir. Whether it's still a shoe or just a meme is up to each person to decide.

Lego and Crocs have announced a multi-year, global partnership. The communication focuses on originality and Community. The «Brick Clog» marks the beginning. Several drops are planned for 2026, including Jibbitz charms for adults and children. A second drop with selected in-store experiences will follow in spring.

The «Brick Clog» is the prelude to the new Lego-Crocs partnership and focuses visually on maximum exaggeration.

Source: Lego

The start is deliberately extreme. The «Brick Clog» is not a Croc in Lego colours, but a chunky, oversized shoe with four studs and a rotating heel strap. Lego calls it a «brick like outsole» and «collectible oversized pair». Lego also supplies a minifigure with four pairs of mini brick clogs.

The set also includes a Lego minifigure with four pairs of mini brick clogs in different colours.

Source: Lego

200 francs: gag or collector's item?

The price makes all the difference. In the Swiss Lego Shop, the «Brick Clog» costs 200 francs, in Germany 199.99 euros. Lego lists the product with an age rating of 14+. The company is thus clearly positioning the shoe as merchandise for adults, not as a children's shoe.

Four studs, chunky body and movable heel strap: The shoe is clearly based on the shape of a Lego brick.

Source: Lego

My opinion: This is not a slip-up, but a test balloon. Lego has been testing for years how far the brand can move in the direction of lifestyle and fashion without losing its core. Crocs is a good partner because the brand thrives on polarisation. You don't have to like it. You just have to talk about it. That's exactly what happens.

What remains open despite all the irony

It's not the shoe itself that's exciting, but the aftermath. The announcement contains the real news: multiple releases, more accessories, the largest licensed Jibbitz selection from Crocs, and products for adults and children. The oversubscribed launch only prepares the ground. The second drop could be the moment when the PR stunt becomes a functioning product line.

The «Brick Clog» is listed in the Lego Shop as «collectible oversized pair» with an age recommendation from 14 years.

Source: Lego

Until then, the «Brick Clog» remains an expensive meme with an official item number for me. If you buy it, you're not buying comfort. Rather, they are buying a sense of belonging to the idea that Lego is not only built today, but also worn.

Would you pay 200 francs for these Lego Crocs, or is this the kind of merch you only find ironically good? Write your opinion in the comments below.

Header image: Lego

