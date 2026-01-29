News + Trends 4 2

These are the new PS Plus games in February 2026

Kim Muntinga 29.1.2026

Playstation Plus will have a real headliner in February 2026 with "Undisputed". The ambitious boxing simulation leads the line-up, flanked by atmospheric survival, artistic indie fare and spectacular aerial combat action.

From 3 February, the new monthly games will be available to download for Playstation Plus Essential subscribers. You have until 2 March 2026 to add the titles to your library. Once saved, they can be used permanently during an active subscription.

What levels are available in the Playstation Plus subscription? Playstation Plus is divided into three levels: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

«Undisputed»

When: 3 February

Where: PS5

Year: 2024



«Undisputed» consistently pursues a realistic approach and clearly sets itself apart from classic arcade games. Instead of quick exchanges, the focus is on precise technique, controlled footwork and tactical decisions.

The combat system rewards clean timing and defensive play. Every hit has a noticeable effect, every carelessness opens up gaps for counterattacks. Stamina Management in particular characterises the rhythm of the battles and forces you to take a considered approach. If you attack uncontrollably, you not only lose stamina, but also risk losing control of the duel.

In terms of content, «Undisputed» scores with an extensive roster of active professionals and boxing legends, authentic arenas and a TV-like presentation.

«Subnautica: Below Zero»

When: 3 February

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2021



«Subnautica: Below Zero» is a stand-alone spin-off of the well-known «Subnautica» franchise. The title once again takes you to the ocean planet 4546B, but this time to an icy polar region. New biomes, altered environmental conditions and additional mechanics significantly expand the familiar gameplay.

Exploration of the alien underwater world remains at the centre of the game. Collecting resources, setting up bases, building vehicles and assessing dangers determine everyday gameplay. The cold, lack of oxygen and aggressive creatures set clear limits, which you push back step by step with technical upgrades. The dense soundscape and reduced lighting design in particular create a constant tension between curiosity and caution.

Compared to its predecessor, the story takes centre stage. Dialogues and staged sequences ensure more emotional involvement without restricting the open structure.

«Ultros»

When: 3 February

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2024



«Ultros» is an indie game that combines classic Metroidvania structures with a surreal, psychedelic style, consistently focussing on atmosphere, interpretation and playful discovery.

You explore a strange alien world whose organic shapes and colourful design constantly open up new paths. New abilities expand your repertoire of movements and open up previously inaccessible areas, while the combat system demands precise timing and tactical action. The flow of the game comes from the interplay between exploration, combat and constant progress.

Narratively, «Ultros» remains deliberately vague. The story unfolds in fragments and invites players to interpret it for themselves. It is precisely this openness, combined with the striking audiovisual design, that gives the title a special identity.

In his review, colleague Kevin praises the extraordinary audiovisual design and the dense atmosphere in particular, but notes that the combat system and progression cannot always keep up with the strong style in terms of gameplay.

Review Ultros, a fever dream – exciting, but not quite coherent by Kevin Hofer

«Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown»

When: 3 February

Where: PS4

Year: 2019



«Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown» is an action-orientated arcade flight simulation in which you control modern fighter jets and engage in spectacular aerial battles. The focus is on dynamic gameplay, accessible controls and cinematic staging rather than realistic flight physics.

The campaign takes you through varied operational areas in which you intercept enemy squadrons, attack ground targets and master complex combat situations. Dynamic weather effects, dense cloud formations and a powerful soundscape enhance the immersive feeling and characterise the visual presentation.

A military conflict narrative frames the missions, but deliberately remains in the background. The game is complemented by a multiplayer mode that enables competitive dogfights. The next instalment in the series, «Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve», has already been announced and is scheduled for release later this year.

