News + Trends 15 4

e/OS 3.0: Update for the Google-free Android version

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 4.6.2025

With version 3.0, the Google-free Android version e/OS receives additional data protection functions, can be located via SMS if lost and is optimised for tablets.

The French company Murena has presented e/OS 3.0 in a livestream. In it, it presented new functions for the Android version without Google and announced encrypted data storage for its cloud service as well as two new hardware partners.

Parental control, tracking blockade and finding lost devices

Data protection has always been a focus at e/OS. It is therefore only logical that Murena is further expanding it in version 3.0. This includes the introduction of parental controls. This can either be activated permanently or switched on specifically, for example if you give your device to children. The function filters content according to different age groups and offers control over screen time and the apps used.

With the advanced «Advanced Privacy», you can block tracking by apps and conceal locations and IP addresses. Weekly reports show which apps and trackers are particularly intrusive. You can share the «Weekly Reports» as inspiration for others.

Murena continues to focus on data protection.

Source: Murena

With the update, e/OS receives a «Find my Device» function for lost devices. Unlike Google or Apple, however, it is not based on permanently collected location data or contact with other devices. Instead, you send a previously generated code - secured outside the phone - to the smartphone via text message. The response SMS contains the location data with a link to OpenStreetMaps. This makes me think of «silent SMS».

New search and dictation function

With «Murena Find», e/OS 3.0 has a new standard search engine. This is based on the search engine Qwant, which does not collect any data. Murena has also optimised the tablet mode of e/OS for larger screens and is introducing its first AI tool with a speech-to-text function. However, in order to use the dictation function, for example for text messages, you must have a paid plan from Murena Workspace.

e/OS 3.0 on a tablet.

Source: Murena

The update to e/OS 3.0 is available immediately, with the rollout for all devices extending until 10 June. The OTA update will be available for all devices that are currently based on AOSP 12, 13 or 14. This is the version number of the open source version of Android.

New hardware for e/OS and encrypted data storage

Murena also used the launch of e/OS 3.0 to introduce two new hardware partners. With the Volla Tablet and the Shift Phone 8, two more devices with pre-installed e/OS will soon be available to buy.

I also noticed that Murena has now also launched the CMF Phone 1 with e/OS sold. Alternatively, you can install the operating system yourself after buying the smartphone at a significantly lower price.

With Murena Workspace, the company behind e/OS offers an alternative to Gmail, Google Docs, Calendar and Co. A new data storage system called «Murena Vault» has been added. With the help of Cryptpad, files can be stored end-to-end encrypted in the Murena Cloud and edited together. The Murena account is free with one gigabyte of storage space, for more storage you have to pay at least €1.99 or CHF 1.86 per month.

Header image: Murena

I like this article! 15 people like this article







