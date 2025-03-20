News + Trends 6 1

Epilator tested: the most painful is the best

Darina Schweizer Translation: machine translated 20.3.2025

Epilators are for the hard-boiled. Could newer models manage to pluck out the hair root painlessly? Saldo and Kassensturz have put them to the test.

It pinches and pricks - depending on the part of the body and experience, until the tears roll. Epilators are not everyone's (and not everyone's) cup of tea, but I am a big fan of hair removal, root and all. Smooth legs for a fortnight instead of shaving every few days? I'll even put up with a little tugging.

Since my old Braun epilator has long since passed its zenith and is barely moving, I was particularly excited to test Saldo and Kassensturz. Will epilating finally be completely painless?

The test products

Eight epilators were tested, six with a rechargeable battery and two with a cord. A jury consisting of one expert and eleven testers. They tested two dry areas on the shin and calf:

how thoroughly the hair is removed

how painful the application is

The expert photographed the skin areas, determined the number of hairs and their length before and after, checked skin redness, how much force the devices require, how well they reach hard-to-reach areas of skin, how robust they are and how easy they are to adjust and clean. The eleven testers also assessed how thorough the hair removal was, how long it took and how painful it was during and how the skin felt afterwards.

The two favourable losers

To make it short and sweet: The two cheapest products tested failed. Although the EpiTweez epilator from Silk'n (score 3.7) hardly caused any pain, it also removed hair very poorly. The manufacturer Mobex told Saldo that it was a travelling device and that it was working on a new model with better hair removal.

Epilator EUR 27,86 Silk'n Epilator EpiTweez 2

The Glidde Epil 5in1 epilator from Create also only removed a few hairs (score 3.4). Its robustness also left a lot to be desired. It was the only device to break when dropped from a height of 80 centimetres.

The good and the sufficient

The HL 76 from Beurer (score 4.1) and the Silk-épil 3 from Braun (score 4.4) received sufficient marks.

Epilator EUR 63,38 Beurer HL 76 Epilator Wet & Dry 1 Epilator EUR 39,48 Braun Silk-épil 3 10

The Satinelle Essential BRE 255/00 (score 4.8) and the Series 8000 BRE700/00 (score 5.1) from Philips and the Silk-épil 9 Flex (score 5.2) from Braun, the most expensive device tested, scored (or plucked) well. Its epilation was only slightly painful. However, some visible hairs remained on the first pass, particularly in the hollow of the knee.

Epilator EUR 142,70 Braun Silk-épil 9 Flex 19

The test winner

The ES-EY30-V503 from Panasonic (score 5.3) emerged as the narrow test winner (available again soon in our shop). "It removed hair the cleanest and fastest. This also applied to hard-to-reach areas such as the back of the knee", writes Saldo. No hair was visible to the naked eye. The expert only discovered some on an enlarged photograph.

One downside: the pain during epilation. The testers described this as "extremely unpleasant".

Epilator EUR 81,95 Panasonic ES-EY30-V503 8

The test by Saldo and Kassensturz confirms the adage: if you want to be beautiful, you have to suffer. But only for a short time with newer models. I think that convinces me to replace my ancient epilator. Before we get into a fight over the speed at which it works.

Header image: New Africa/Shutterstock

