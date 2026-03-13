News + Trends 18 3

Faster, flatter, smarter: Shelly presents new appliances for every corner of the home

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 13.3.2026

Shelly is presenting a range of new devices for the smart home at Light + Building 2026. I present the most important new products in this article.

Shelly is known for its wide range of solutions that can be used to integrate simple household appliances into a smart home. One focus of the company's presence at the Frankfurt trade fair «Light + Building 2026» will be products that you can use yourself with little or no DIY work.

New adapter plugs: Plug M Gen3 and Plug C Gen4

One of the focal points of the trade fair presentation will be new adapter plugs. The «Shelly Plug M Gen3» is aimed at anyone who wants to make more powerful household appliances smart. Connectivity and performance have been improved here. The plug can handle currents of up to 13 A and an output of up to 3000 watts - enough to control fan heaters, radiators or kettles. The prerequisite is, of course, that the appliances have a classic appliance switch.

More connection options and stronger performance are the improvement of the adapter plug.

Source: Shelly

In addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the plug supports Matter 1.3 and can therefore be integrated into many smart home ecosystems. Another practical feature is that it also acts as a Wi-Fi repeater and Bluetooth gateway. The device is already available in stores.

The Plug C replaces the mains plug of a device. There are two versions: Once as a pure consumption meter and once for switching

Source: Shelly

New and not yet available is the «Shelly Plug C Gen4», which is available in two versions. Both are integrated directly into the cable of an appliance, replacing the existing appliance plug. A solid basic knowledge of electrical engineering is sufficient to install the plugs. The standard version can control and switch devices up to 14 A and 3200 watts. The «Plug C PM» variant, on the other hand, does not have a relay - so the connected appliance cannot be switched off. Instead, the plug acts as a precise consumption meter. Both versions transmit via WLAN (with Matter support), Bluetooth and Zigbee.

LOQED Touch Smart Lock: faster and more convenient

Shelly also presented a new version of its «LOQED Touch Smart Lock» at the trade fair. Made from stainless steel, the lock does not require a key at all. Shelly emphasises that the speed in particular has been improved: The door should now be able to be locked and unlocked in just two seconds. Access is via smartphone, PIN code or touch-to-open technology, which is triggered by geofencing. The lock also unlocks automatically via Bluetooth as soon as you come within range.

One of Shelly's trade fair innovations is the revised version of the smart door lock.

Source: Shelly

The Shelly app can be used to check the door status in real time and digital keys can be assigned for a limited time, for example for guests. This also works via a link - the Shelly app does not need to be installed for this. An emergency power function ensures that the lock can still be operated even when the battery is flat.

Smart light sources: Duo Bulb and Multicolour Bulb E27 Gen3

Shelly also has two new products on sale in the light bulb sector. Both fit into E27 sockets. The «Shelly Duo Bulb E27 Gen3» offers dimmable white light from warm white to cold. If you want more colour in your room, go for the «Shelly Multicolor Bulb E27 Gen3», which masters the full RGBW spectrum and thus creates individual lighting moods. Both can be controlled via the Shelly app and integrated into other smart home systems.

Flood S Gen4: a water sensor for hard-to-reach places

With the «Flood S Gen4», Shelly is presenting a revised version of its previous water sensor. The new version stands out with its flat design: At just 24 millimetres high, it can be placed under washing machines or dishwashers, for example, to report leaks.

The new water sensor has a particularly flat design so that it also fits under household appliances or in corners.

Source: Shelly

Larger sensor surfaces should detect leaking water more quickly - the sensor should even register distilled water. A CR123A battery serves as the energy source. Wireless communication is via WLAN, Zigbee and Bluetooth; Matter over WiFi is also on board.

Hat rail devices and more

For professional installation, there are also innovations for the control cabinet. These include the «Shelly EM Gen4» for energy measurement and the «Shelly Pro 1 PM 40A Gen4», the first fourth-generation DIN rail device. New smart circuit breakers (Pro CB and MCB) are also part of the trade fair presentation.

The range of components for mounting on DIN rails in control cabinets has grown.

Source: Shelly

When the new products will be added to our shop has not yet been finalised.

Header image: Shelly

I like this article! 18 people like this article







