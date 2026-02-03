Firefox lets you switch off its AI functions

News + Trends
Confer is an AI chatbot with end-to-end encryption
by Jan Johannsen
Firefox's AI tools can soon be switched off individually or completely. This gives you control over how much AI works in your browser.
Mozilla sees itself in a dilemma: while some of the Community is wild about AI tools, others want nothing to do with them. Although the browser supplier does not want to do without AI in principle, the risk of being at a competitive disadvantage is too great. However, Firefox version 148 will give users the option of switching off the AI in the browser. This will be available from 24 February 2026.
Firefox will offer special AI setting options in future. You can use these to block «AI improvements», as Firefox calls the AI functions. You will then no longer receive any notifications about newly added AI tools.
Alternatively, you can block individual AI tools and allow others. In Firefox 148, there are five AI tools that you can control individually:
Firefox remembers your AI settings and retains them even after updates. However, you can change them at any time and, for example, only activate a tool when you need it.
Other new features in Firefox 148 include improved access for screen readers to mathematical formulas in PDFs. Firefox for Android has a new tool list with a new design and customisation options. In addition, the text of a link can be copied via a new selection in the context menu.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all