First insights into the new "Battlefield" and "Battlefield Labs"

Kim Muntinga 4.2.2025

As part of the presentation of the new playtest programme involving the Community, EA has shown the first gameplay scenes of the new "Battlefield" game. You can find all the details about the programme and the new game information in the article.

Electronic Arts (EA) recently released the first gameplay scenes for the eagerly awaited new "Battlefield". The scenes were part of the introduction of "Battlefield Labs". This programme is designed to allow selected players to take part in the development of the game at an early stage and provide feedback. This is a response to the criticism received by the previous instalments in the series, in particular "Battlefield 2042".

The gameplay scenes are only a few seconds long. In the rest of the five-minute video, the development team talks about the vision for their upcoming game and its development process. The scenes show, for example, battles in urban and rural environments that impress with realistic-looking destruction effects and detailed particle effects. Players can look forward to fast and chaotic gameplay in which infantry and armour work together seamlessly, the developers explain. The trailer shows, for example, an M1 Abrams battle tank and M4 rifles.

The game is set in a modern war setting, similar to the popular titles "Battlefield 3" and "Battlefield 4". The setting is reminiscent of a southern environment. The Middle East is also likely to play a role. Instead of specialists, there will once again be the tried and tested classes: Engineer, Medic, Assault Soldier, Sniper and Supply Soldier. For the multiplayer, franchise boss Vince Zampella confirmed that the game will return from 128 to 64 players.

Four studios involved: Who's doing what?

The new "Battlefield" is still nameless. It is being developed by a consortium of four studios. Dice, Motive, Criterion Games and Ripple Effect are working together on this project under the umbrella of Battlefield Studios. Dice is focussing on the multiplayer aspect of the game. Motive is developing both multiplayer maps and mission content for the single player, while Criterion is mainly responsible for the single player campaign. Ripple Effect, on the other hand, has a little bit of a hand in everything.

"Battlefield Labs" as a playtest for the Community

Parallel to the development of the new "Battlefield", EA has launched the "Battlefield Labs" project: an official playtest. The first tests will start in the coming weeks in Europe and North America. Players can register on the website to take part in these tests and actively shape the development of the game.

Access is not guaranteed, however. Initially, "a few thousand people" will be admitted. This player pool will be expanded later. According to EA, the playtest is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game is currently in the pre-alpha phase. An exact release date has not yet been announced. However, the game is expected to be launched at the end of 2025. According to producer David Sirland, the playtest will scrutinise the following aspects, among others:

Balancing and feedback from weapons, vehicles and gadgets

Fighting techniques

Maps

New features

Game feel

Game modes

Destruction

"Battlefield Labs" can be seen as a direct successor to the CTE (Community Test Environment) programme.

Header image: Electronic Arts

