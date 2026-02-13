News + Trends 7 0

Fisher-Price brings Super Mario into the nursery

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 13.2.2026

Mattel is getting Nintendo on board: the Fisher-Price brand is putting the plumber in the hands of toddlers aged 18 months and over with the new "Little People My Mario" line.

«It's me, Mario»: You might be hearing this coming soon to a nursery near you. The collaboration between Nintendo and Fisher Price includes playsets, vehicles and figures. The characters are available as individual figures or as a set. They include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi and Bowser. The small figures are designed in great detail and are sure to appeal to small children with their cuddly appearance. For parents, they will immediately trigger nostalgic feelings. After all, everyone who has held a controller in their hands in the last thirty years is probably familiar with Super Mario.

A combination that probably doesn't just work for me. Little Mario looks so cute that I'm going to get one for my bookshelf.

Cute toy or parental horror?

Mattel claims to have sold over two billion figures in the «Little People» line - and has always appealed to kidults. There have already been miniature editions of «Harry Potter», the Backstreet Boys, Lilo & Stitch, Power Rangers and TV series such as «Supernatural». Around Super Mario, Fisher-Price also produces «typical» playsets.

For example, the «Mario's Adventure Playset». Kids can train their fine motor skills here: Mario jumps on chain dogs, spins the bonus wheel or falls through the Goomba tube. Fisher-Price wouldn't be Fisher-Price if the playset didn't need batteries. The play world features «legendary music and classic video game sounds». Experienced parents are likely to take note of this information with a silent roll of the eyes. What may sound charming at first, can really get on your nerves after the twentieth repetition of the Mario jingle.

The playset is sure to delight kids with its background noise, but it will put a strain on parents' nerves.

Source: Fisher-Price

The press release states the following about the cooperation: «Super Mario has been loved for generations, just like Little People. Bringing these two worlds together allows parents to share something they remember from their childhood.» That's pure Marketing - but it's true.

Header image: Mattel

