Simon Balissat
News + Trends
101

Five new board games from the "Spiel" trade fair in Essen

Simon Balissat
5.11.2025
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Simon Balissat

Every year, Essen becomes a Mecca for board game fans. The "Spiel" is the biggest trade fair in this area and I was there for the first time. A small selection of games that have stayed with me.

Nevertheless, I discovered a few interesting board games that I don't want to withhold from you.

Railway Boom

From 14 years, 2 to 4 people

Feyas Swamp

From 12 years, 2 to 4 people

Speakeasy

From 14 years, 1 to 4 people

Coming of Age

From 14 years, 1 to 4 people

Shinjuku

Finally, a game that once again satisfies the ferrophilic weeb in me and that you can buy right now! Shinjuku is all about building Tokyo's underground network, constructing shops and delivering goods. Godzilla also makes a guest appearance! I first saw this game a year ago in a small board game shop in Hong Kong, now there is a German version. And you can order it here now! Yeah.

From 10 years, 2 to 4 people

Header image: Simon Balissat

Simon Balissat
Teamleader Editorial
Simon.Balissat@digitecgalaxus.ch

When I flew the family nest over 15 years ago, I suddenly had to cook for myself. But it wasn’t long until this necessity became a virtue. Today, rattling those pots and pans is a fundamental part of my life. I’m a true foodie and devour everything from junk food to star-awarded cuisine. Literally. I eat way too fast. 

