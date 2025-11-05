Your data. Your choice. If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart. By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process. Accept all Essential cookies only Settings Legal noticePrivacy notice Skip Navigation Skip to main contentSkip to navigationSkip to footer Galaxus Galaxus Galaxus Galaxus Category Navigation Menu Search Sign in Category Navigation News + Trends 10 1 Five new board games from the "Spiel" trade fair in Essen Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated Simon Balissat Pictures: 5.11.2025 Every year, Essen becomes a Mecca for board game fans. The "Spiel" is the biggest trade fair in this area and I was there for the first time. A small selection of games that have stayed with me. Nevertheless, I discovered a few interesting board games that I don't want to withhold from you. Railway Boom From 14 years, 2 to 4 people Feyas Swamp From 12 years, 2 to 4 people Speakeasy From 14 years, 1 to 4 people Coming of Age From 14 years, 1 to 4 people Shinjuku Finally, a game that once again satisfies the ferrophilic weeb in me and that you can buy right now! Shinjuku is all about building Tokyo's underground network, constructing shops and delivering goods. Godzilla also makes a guest appearance! I first saw this game a year ago in a small board game shop in Hong Kong, now there is a German version. And you can order it here now! Yeah. From 10 years, 2 to 4 people Header image: Simon Balissat I like this article! 10 people like this article







Simon Balissat Teamleader Editorial Simon.Balissat@digitecgalaxus.ch When I flew the family nest over 15 years ago, I suddenly had to cook for myself. But it wasn’t long until this necessity became a virtue. Today, rattling those pots and pans is a fundamental part of my life. I’m a true foodie and devour everything from junk food to star-awarded cuisine. Literally. I eat way too fast. more News + Trends From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all. Show all These articles might also interest you Guide The best board games for preschoolers by Anne Fischer

Product test Five addictive tabletop games for rainy autumn days by Ramon Schneider

Guide From action-packed to strategic: 5 board games for the whole family by Michael Restin

I was able to attend the «Spiel» in Essen for the first time this year at very short notice and I had no idea what to expect. Complete sensory overload! Mediocrely prepared and mostly alone, I wandered through the six halls, looked at board games and bought a few things, mostly because they looked nice. Dilettantish. Most visitors came in groups to test the games together. They worked through checklists with their highlights and filled whole trolleys with games. Next year, I'll organise my visit more cleverly...

This game hits two of my nerves: Japan and railways. As a ferrophilic weeb, this is my dream game! Each person at the table takes control of a railway company in Japan and tries to be better than the competition. Skilful bidding for new rolling stock, access to new locations or new technologies bring advantages. An efficient train composition fills the coffers and brings victory points. Behind the game is Hisashi Hayashi, developer of Bomb Busters, the game of the year 2025. It is not clear whether there will be a German release.

Building trains in Japan. Heart, what more could you want?

News + Trends "Bomb Busters" defuses the competition at the Game of the Year 2025 by Ramon Schneider

«Feyas Swamp is on sale», was on display at the Fractal Juegos stand shortly after the trade fair opened. The hype surrounding the new game from «Terra Mystica» and «Gaia Project» author Helge Ostertag was huge. The game is about collecting resources in a swamp and making as many offerings as possible to the swamp ruler Feya. We travel around the swamp, found settlements and let our workers complete these tasks. As cute as the design is, the mechanics behind «Feya's Swamp» are complex. The German version is due to be published next year by [Strohmann Games](/search?q=strohmann games)

Don't be fooled by the presentation, the game is tough as nails.

Source: Fractal Juegos

If «Feyas Swamp» is too cute and too simple for you, then

«Speakeasy» might be something for you. Here you take on the role of a mafia racketeer during Prohibition in Manhattan. You set up illegal bars and casinos and try to rake in the most money. Intimidate, bribe, smuggle: Every means is right to become the biggest gangster in town. Author Vital Lacerda says it's his best game yet. A German version can be pre-ordered from Skellig Games or purchased from Galaxus when it is released.

The graphic design of the game is by Ian O'Toole and is beautiful.

Source: Kickstarter

A game about the trials and tribulations of growing up. While you are still dependent on your parents as a child, you will become more and more independent as the game progresses. Falling in love for the first time, making friends and living your dreams: These are just as much a part of the game as adolescent emotions between disappointment, anger and sadness. The aim of the game is to end up with both feet on the ground. Maybe I can at least make it here, if it hasn't worked out in real life. «Coming of Age» is unfortunately not yet available for pre-order. There is also no word yet on a German version.

Adolescence in board game form.

Source: Ludonova

Card games Heidelbär Games Shinjuku (d) German

Finally with us too! Shinjuku