News + Trends 14 0

Foam serum for your scalp? What's behind Dyson's innovation

Dyson's care line is growing. Under the new (and third!) line "Amino", the technology company is presenting a scalp care product for the first time. I was allowed to try it out in advance. An initial assessment.

No, this is not a pepper spray. What you see here in its khaki-orange colour is the first product in the new «Amino» hair care line from Dyson. This «Leave-in Scalp Bubble Treatment» is entirely dedicated to scalp care. Obviously, we all know that a healthy scalp is the basis for healthy hair. As part of a «Secret Briefing», I was able to take a first look at the new product - and even try it out.

According to Dyson, the packaging is NFC-compatible. This gives you instant access to personalised instructions, support and more on your smartphone.

What is a bubble treatment please?

The «Leave-in Scalp Bubble Treatment» is a serum in foam form. You might be thinking of a kind of solid raisin foam in terms of texture. It is far from that. The feel reminds me more of bath foam: light and airy.

The foam collapses into a light serum under the circular finger movements.

What does the serum promise?

I usually appreciate Dyson's design decisions. In the case of «Amino», the (refill) packaging doesn't grab me, at least not in terms of colour. Rather, it leaves me alone at the roadside. But what about the formula? After all, the look is secondary and a matter of taste to boot.

In any case, the product promises a lot:

63% less hair loss

62 % less oily scalp

88 % less visible dandruff

For transparency: The claims are based on a clinical test with daily use over 12 weeks. The statement on reduced hair loss is based on a manageable 25 participants, while the statement on reduced oiliness and dandruff is based on a test with 67 participants.

In summary, the product is said to protect the scalp barrier and moisturise the skin, so that less stands in the way of strong, healthy hair.

What's inside

This is made possible by a mixture of home-grown barley and eleven amino acids. «Barley is rich in nutrients and nourishes the hair follicles, improves scalp health and supports hair growth. It contains vitamins, minerals such as iron and zinc as well as antioxidants», according to Dyson's press release. Caffeine, niacinamide and the cell protection molecule Ectoin Natural are also included.

Pssssst! A review of Dyson's Omega hair oil (the little glass bottle to the right of the bubble treatment) will follow soon.

How do I get the foam on my scalp?

You can use the mousse on either freshly washed or dry hair. I opted for the second option for my premiere. After all, I wanted to see whether the serum would make my dry hairline greasy and weigh it down more quickly or whether it was actually suitable for everyday use.

As this is a «leave-in» product, you don't need to wash out the serum. You can apply the product selectively or over a large area. To wet the entire scalp, Dyson recommends eight to ten pumps. You can either pump the foam directly onto the scalp or apply the product to the back of your hand first and portion it out from there. Then massage in. The scalp also benefits from the massage. It helps if you divide the hair into sections beforehand. Then leave to dry or, as in my case, blow-dry into shape again.

My impression after a single application: No residue and no weighing down!

Dyson Amino contains 75 millilitres in its original size.

Who is the treatment suitable for?

According to Dyson, the product was developed for all hair and scalp types. As easy as the product is to use, it is an expensive extra step in your grooming routine. Therefore, I see the need more for people who specifically suffer from dandruff or an itchy, dry or oily scalp.

The Dyson «Amino Leave-in Scalp Bubble Treatment» is available in Switzerland at a price of 52 francs. It is not yet clear whether the product will also be available at Galaxus.

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

I like this article! 14 people like this article







