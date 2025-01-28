For "Black History Month": Apple launches special wristband for the Watch

Companies in the United States are currently burying programmes to promote diversity. Apple, on the other hand, is launching its own wristband that draws attention to Black History Month.

In the USA, February is the month in which the achievements, history and culture of the African-American population are honoured. Many artists get involved, give special concerts, companies organise events, take up the topic in commercials or bring out specially created products.

At Apple, this year's product is a wristband for the Apple Watch. The colours of the pan-African flag have been interwoven for the "Unity Rhythm Collection": Black, green and red.

The Sport Loop is, as Apple writes, "woven in a special pattern of raised and recessed loops that creates a lens effect, revealing green on one side of each loop and red on the other". This ensures that movements of the wrist create dynamic colour changes, from green to red and even yellow in the transition. I can already see the wearers performing wild arm gestures in my mind's eye.

The special edition of the band is only available directly from Apple. But even without a strap and without spending 50 francs on it, you can feel connected to the Black Community as an Apple user. Because there is also a matching watch face and wallpapers for iPhone and iPad.

These are the background images for iPhone, iPad and the watch face.

Source: Apple

The backgrounds are available with iPadOS 18.3 and with iOS 18.3, which has been available since 27 January.

Special edition also for the LGBTQ+ community?

It will be interesting to see whether Apple will also release a special edition for the LGBTQ+ community this year, despite the changed political climate in the USA. In 2024, a matching wristband for the Watch went on sale at the beginning of May to coincide with Pride Month in June. And correspondingly colourful backgrounds were also introduced. Apple wrote in its announcement:

Apple is proud to continue its support for organisations that advocate for LGBTQ+ and create positive change with the Pride Collection.

The government led by US President Donald Trump has repeatedly declared that it will no longer allow gender identities other than male or female. The president has already signed the first decrees to this effect.