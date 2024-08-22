For PC and Xbox: Microsoft and 8BitDo present new accessibility controllers

Microsoft continues to work on enabling as many people as possible to take the step into gaming. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick and the 8BitDo Lite SE offer new options for people with physical disabilities.

Not everyone can use classic gamepads, which are designed for two hands with ten fingers. Microsoft has unveiled new controllers for these people in time for Gamescom. While the Xbox Adaptive Joystick is the complements Microsoft's existing system, accessory manufacturer 8BitDo is entering the field for the first time and is bringing the shoulder buttons to the front of its Lite SE, among other things.

Xbox Adaptive Joystick and thumbstick attachments from the 3D printer

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is designed to complement the Xbox Adaptive Controller. It has a thumbstick and four buttons. These can be customised via an app on the Xbox or a Windows PC. The joystick should also be compatible with games on smartphones and tablets, i.e. under Android and iOS.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick in one hand with five fingers.

Source: Microsoft

The connection to the device is made via a USB-C cable. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick also has a 1/4-inch thread to screw it onto a tripod.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller is scheduled for release in early 2025. For the USA, Microsoft gives a recommended retail price of 30 dollars.

Microsoft is already offering free 3D printer templates for Thumbstick attachments. These can be used to customise the Adaptive Joystick and other controllers with interchangeable thumbsticks for control with less effort or with the chin.

Microsoft offers free 3D printer templates for these thumbstick attachments.

Source: Microsoft

8BitDo Lite SE: All buttons accessible from the top

The 12 buttons on the 8BitDo Lite SE should also have less resistance than on other controllers. Its analogue sticks are highly sensitive Hall effect joysticks. The manufacturer has placed the shoulder buttons - bumpers and triggers - as buttons next to the ABYX buttons and the D-pad.

In the Lite SE, 8BitDo brings the shoulder buttons to the front.

Source: 8BitDo

The Lite SE is officially licensed for Xbox and PC. So it's no surprise that its two oversized, freely programmable additional buttons are compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

The 8BitDo Lite SE comes with a 2.4 GHz dongle for wireless connection to the console or computer and a non-slip silicone mat. In the USA, the controller costs 60 dollars directly from the manufacturer. There is no exact date yet for sales in Europe.