For vegetable lovers: Reddit user creates new Windows 11 wallpaper

After almost three years of using Windows 11, it's time for a different background theme. If, like me, you don't prefer a monochrome black colour, the "Windows 11 Lettuce Edition" background could be something for you.

Reddit user nik343 has taken up an idea from X user theunrealtarik and created a Windows 11 header wallpaper. It is based on the original Windows 11 background. The result looks so beautiful that I have to show it here in the Header image.

In case you don't have Windows 11 or have already forgotten what the original looks like because of all the background changes:

The original looks less delicious.

Source: Microsoft

In the comments on Reddit, users are calling for more motifs. A waffle edition, for example. My personal idea would be to expand the salad to include other vegetables and create a cauliflower edition. Whether there will be more is uncertain. If not, nik343 has at least made sure that everyone can lend a hand thanks to the publication of the corresponding Photoshop file.

What would you do with the original? You can find the download link (Google Drive) under his Reddit post. In addition to the PST template, he also offers PNGs in different resolutions. <p