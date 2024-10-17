Formula 1 announces partnership with Hot Wheels

You will be able to buy the Formula 1 cars of 2025 as Hot Wheels cars. The world's favourite racing sport and toy manufacturer Mattel are now working together.

Toy manufacturer Mattel calls this news "groundbreaking": Hot Wheels and Formula 1 are joining forces to bring a collector's model and other small toy cars to the market. Whether the whole thing is really that ground-breaking remains to be seen. But it should be a big deal for car and toy fans.

What is known so far: In addition to the collector's model, several Hot Wheels cars are to be released in the familiar 1:64 scale.

The white F1 car is a collector's item with a special paint finish featuring Hot Wheels lettering.

Source: Photo: Mattel

First a collector's item, then 1:64 scale cars

First up at Mattel Creations will be the collector's item, a limited edition collector's die-cast model: A Fomel 1 car with a Hot Wheels racing livery and bespoke rims with interchangeable tyres. The body and chassis are made of metal and again have an F1 casting created especially for the collector's car.

The tyres of the die-cast model are interchangeable.

Source: Photo: Mattel

What does "Die-Cast" mean? A die-cast model is a model of a real-life object, usually reduced in scale, which is produced using the die-casting process. The term "die-cast" is derived from the English "die casting" and literally means "die casting".

The F1 model features the number 68 on the front - the first Hot Wheels were launched on the market in 1968. The car is supplied in a collector's box.

Following the release of the collector's item, the cooperation is to be expanded further in the coming year. It will run for several years and bring together fans of Hot Wheels and motorsport. A collection is promised that will appeal to fans of all ages. While the collector's car will initially only be available from Mattel Creations, it is quite likely that you will then also find the little Hot Wheels in our shop.

What do you think about the partnership? Let me know in the comments.