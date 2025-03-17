News + Trends 3 1

Fragrance-free eye creams: Well-known brands fail the test

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 17.3.2025

In a recent study, the magazine Ökotest scrutinised 20 fragrance-free eye creams. The result is pleasing: 13 products are convincing.

An eye cream should gently care for the sensitive skin around the eyes. Substances that are harmful to the skin have no place in this sensitive area. Ökotest has found out how well the latest eye creams are tolerated.

The test winners: natural cosmetics at the top

With an overall rating of "very good", three natural cosmetic products performed best:

In addition, the "Hej Organic Sensitive Eye Cream Serum" and the "Alterra Sensitive Eye Cream", neither of which we carry in our range.

The test team particularly praised the fact that these products do not contain any questionable ingredients and also score highly in terms of environmental aspects. Urtekram's cream is the only product that does not require an outer carton.

What was actually tested ?

The eye creams were subjected to extensive laboratory analyses for the test. Ökotest took a particularly critical look at ingredients that could trigger allergies or irritation, such as formaldehyde. It was also tested whether the creams contain substances such as silicones, PEG or PEG derivatives.

The cosmetics industry uses polyethylene glycol (PEG for short) as an emulsifier or moisturiser. However, these substances are controversial as they are said to make the skin more susceptible to irritation and trigger allergies.

Aspects such as the environmental impact of plastic compounds, unnecessary outer cartons and the proportion of recycled material in the packaging were included in the "Other defects" category.

Critical ingredients: These brand products fail

The laboratory found questionable ingredients in well-known brands of all things. The "Salthouse Dead Sea Soothing Eye Cream" contained formaldehyde, which can trigger allergies and irritate the mucous membranes. It therefore received the grade "unsatisfactory". The manufacturer was unable to explain the findings when asked. Ökotest stood by its assessment.

The "Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Glow Booster" received the same rating because it contains chlorphenesin, a preservative that can trigger allergic reactions. The cream also contains the mineral mica, but the manufacturer cannot prove its origin. This means that child labour cannot be ruled out in this case.

Problematic silicones were found in the "Clinique All About Eyes". Ökotest therefore awarded an "unsatisfactory" here too.

Oekotest is critical of the environmental footprint of many eye creams. Half of the conventional products contain plastic compounds in the formulation that are poorly degradable and pollute wastewater. Most of the products are packaged in plastic or aluminium, usually with little or no evidence of recycled content.

13 recommended products

13 of the 20 products tested achieved a "good" or "very good" rating. In addition to the test winners, these are:

In addition, these three products that we do not have in the shop:

CV Cadea Vera Hydro 24h Hyaluronic Eye Cream from Müller

Isana Pure eye cream from Rossmann

Judith Williams Rose Intensive Eye Cream

You can read the test here.

Header image: Tatiana Foxy / Shutterstock

