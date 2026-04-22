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Framework Laptop 13 Pro: "MacBook Pro for Linux users"

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 22.4.2026

According to its manufacturer, the Framework Laptop 13 should be nothing less than a "MacBook Pro for Linux users". A larger battery, a matt touchscreen and up to 64 gigabytes of RAM underpin this claim.

A major criticism of the previous notebooks from Framework is the battery life. The manufacturer wants to remedy this shortcoming with the Laptop 13 Pro. It should last for 20 hours when streaming Netflix in 4K. That is 12 hours more than the current generation of the Laptop 13 and also more than the 14-inch MacBook Pro M5.

Keyboards are available with colourful elements.

Source: Framework

A working device with Linux

The longer battery life is ensured by the 74 Wh battery, which has 22 per cent more capacity than the last Laptop 13. However, the battery has increased less in volume. Instead, its energy density has increased to 840 Wh/l. In addition, the Intel Core Ultra of the current Series 3 should do its article as processors.

The new battery has a larger capacity.

Source: Framework

You can choose between the Core Ultra 5 325, the Core Ultra X7 358H and the Core Ultra X9 388H. If you would rather have an AMD processor in your Laptop 13 Pro, you have to choose between the Ryzen AI 7 350 and the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. With an Intel CPU, the Laptop 13 Pro works with up to 64GB LPCAMM2 LPDDR5X, with an AMD CPU it is a maximum of 96 GB DDR5-5600.

The casing of the Laptop 13 Pro is made of aluminium and is available in graphite, another colour in addition to the classic silver. The 13.5-inch IPS display is a matt touchscreen in 3:2 format with a resolution of 2880 × 1920 pixels. The refresh rate ranges from 30 to 120 Hertz, the brightness is high at 700 nits and the contrast is 1800:1.

The individual components of the Laptop 13 Pro.

Source: Framework

Linux can already be installed on the previous Framework laptops. The Laptop 13 Pro is the first model with Ubuntu certification. You can get the laptop with pre-installed Ubuntu for an additional charge. However, the computer is also ready for other Linux distributions or Windows.

Ubuntu is pre-installed for an additional charge.

Source: Framework

In addition, the Laptop 13 Pro has a haptic touchpad, supports Dolby Atmos and the keyboard is available in different colours - and of course in numerous language layouts.

The expansion cards, privacy switches and Framework's essential repairability and upgrade options remain the same. All new components of the Laptop 13 Pro will also be compatible with the previous Laptop 13 and can therefore be upgraded in full or in part to a Pro model.

Compatibility within the Laptop 13 family remains unchanged.

Source: Framework

Framework Wireless Touchpad Keyboard

Framework didn't just use its event to present the Laptop 13 Pro. With the Framework Wireless Touchpad Keyboard, the manufacturer wants to offer a keyboard for living rooms or for setting up new computers. The biggest special feature is the eponymous touchpad in the place where the numeric keypad is located on other keyboards. Not only can you use it to move the cursor, but you can also use multi-touch gestures under Linux and Windows.

The Wireless Touchpad Keyboard from Framework.

Source: Framework

The Framework Wireless Touchpad Keyboard connects to up to four devices via Bluetooth. Alternatively, you can use the supplied and already paired USB-A dongle or a USB-C cable. The ZMK open source firmware allows you to customise the key assignments, among other things.

With a replaceable battery and purchasable individual parts, Framework remains true to its philosophy with the keyboard. With the control board, for example, hobbyists should also be able to explicitly develop their own input devices.

Upgrades for Framework Laptop 16

Framework is offering new components for its largest laptop. In future, the Laptop 16 can be equipped with a touchpad element consisting of an aluminium part. Until now, the touchpad and the palm rests have been three elements with small gaps between them.

The new one-piece touchpad for the laptop 16.

Source: Framework

In addition, there is a one-piece keyboard, but only in the US layout, and a grey frame for the display. The Ryzen AI 5 340 is also now available as a new CPU option.

The «Oculink Dev Kit» adds an Oculink connection to the expansion bay of the Laptop 16. This can be used to operate the notebook's existing graphics modules in an external dock via Oculink 8i. However, the main purpose is more likely to be the use of a PCIe dock to connect external graphics cards, network cards with 100 Gbps or video capture cards.

The Oculink Dev Kit is suitable for external graphics cards and more.

Source: Framework

The only briefly mentioned «10 Gbit Ethernet Expansion Card», on the other hand, fits in all Framework laptops.

Prices and availability

Framework still only sells its devices directly via its website, but now also in Switzerland. The Laptop 13 Pro starts at 1109 francs or 1349 euros - without SSD and RAM. The current pre-orders are to be delivered from July.

There are no prices yet for the other new announcements, but at least there are timescales. The upgrades for the Laptop 16 should be available from June, with the display frame appearing a little later. For the «Oculink Dev Kit» and the Framework Wireless Touchpad Keyboard, there is only the imprecise information «soon in 2026».

Header image: Framework

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