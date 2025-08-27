News + Trends 23 16

Framework Laptop 16: The modular notebook is now also available with an Nvidia graphics card

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 27.8.2025

The second edition of Framework's modular notebook, the Laptop 16, is available with an Nvidia graphics card.

After two years, Framework is updating its Laptop 16. During this time, the manufacturer has worked a lot with Nvidia and can now offer the first Geforce GPU for its modular notebook. The new screen now supports G-Sync to match.

GPU from AMD or Nvidia

A Geforce RTX 5070 now fits into the expansion slot of the Laptop 16, while the already available Radeon RX7700S from AMD is still available. However, the GPU from Nvidia is said to offer a 30 to 40 per cent higher frame rate in games. If you only think the Laptop 16 itself is cool, it is also possible to use only the chipset's integrated GPU. The expansion slot is then only used to cool the notebook.

The GPU is located in the large expansion slot. The laptop 16 also has space for six expansion cards.

Source: Framework

Framework offers the Laptop 16 with two SoCs from AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series. You can choose between the Ryzen AI 7 350 and the Ryzen AI 9 HX370.

Matching the Geforce GPU, the Framework's 16-inch display now also supports Nvidia G-Sync. Its resolution and refresh rate remain unchanged at 2560 × 1600 pixels and 165 hertz. However, the 240-watt power supply with USB-C plug, which supports USB-PD 3.1, is new.

Price and availability

Pre-orders are now possible directly via the Framework website. The manufacturer is currently already on the third batch, which will be delivered in December. The new laptop 16 starts at 1689 euros and has the Ryzen AI 7 350 on board, but no memory, power supply or operating system yet.

Everything on the Framework should be interchangeable.

Source: Framework

For the graphics cards, surcharges of 740 euros (Nvidia) or 400 euros (AMD) are due. The more powerful CPU costs 340 euros extra. Framework wants 120 euros for its power supply unit. Numerous different languages can be selected for the keyboard, but the Swiss layout is still not available.

Header image: Framework

