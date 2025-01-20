From ski goggles to jackets: Oakley can also do textiles

The Oakley brand was previously known primarily for its ski helmets, goggles and sports glasses. Recently, the company has also increasingly invested in the clothing sector.

New products, innovative technologies and the trends of tomorrow: the industry comes together once a year at the ISPO sports trade fair. And what has already become apparent in recent years has been confirmed this year. Short-term fashion trends are increasingly finding their way into outdoor and sportswear. A development that has not gone unnoticed by Oakley.

Jan Kopetz, from Oakley Dachmarkt at the ISPO in Munich.

Source: Patrick Bardelli

From the USA to Milan

"Oakley's entire textile division was recently relocated from the USA to Milan," explains Jan Kopetz during my visit to ISPO in Munich. The hardware, on the other hand, will continue to be managed from America. According to Kopetz, this has the advantage that the cuts are adapted for the European market in Milan.

I know this from my own experience: if an item of clothing is designed in the USA, size M is usually enough for me, otherwise I need size L.

Oakley is increasingly developing its collections in a technical direction, according to Kopetz. What does that mean? "Up to now, our clothing has tended to be designed for a cool look. Especially in the snowboard sector. Now we also want to make a name for ourselves with functional clothing." The aim is to achieve the same credibility that Oakley enjoys in terms of helmets and goggles, continues Jan Kopetz.

The new winter collection from Oakley, co-developed by professionals.

Source: Patrick Bardelli

Co-developed by professionals

I want to know how the clothes are created. "Our new collections are all co-developed from head to toe by four well-known riders," explains Kopetz. For the freeride range, this is the US freeskier Colby Stevenson. "He has been a key employee in the development of our technical products and his input has been incorporated into the jacket and trousers," continues Jan Kopetz. This is also reflected in the price. The products cost 800 and 600 euros respectively.

The collaboration with Finnish snowboarder Rene Rinnekangas has resulted in the latest jacket, which is reminiscent of an old, vintage bomber jacket.

"Rene wanted a jacket that had the same style as his old leather bomber jackets and at the same time had a lot of technical details," says Jan Kopetz.

Vintage fashion meets functionality: Rene Rinnekangas' snowboard jacket.

Source: Patrick Bardelli

There it is again: the trend of the outdoor product that becomes a fashion statement.

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the products in our range. If possible, we will test the products and report on them.