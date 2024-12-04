From summer delicacy to winter pomp: how XXL bows dominate the festive season

XXL bows are the most eye-catching Christmas trend of 2024, characterised by their oversized size and used as a statement piece to decorate Christmas trees or surfaces such as doors.

Delicate, filigree bow shapes were everywhere in the first half of the year. They appeared in fashion and furniture and conquered both catwalks and our homes. From ceramic vases to fabric ribbons on armchairs, bows demonstrated their versatility and created contrasts between delicate grace and robust materials, as the metal candle holders from Worn Studio impressively illustrated.

Bows are now taking on a new role: they are becoming bigger, more eye-catching and more extravagant. The trend for the mega bow or "giant bow" is taking festivity to a new level. These oversized versions adorn rooms and attract everyone's attention. The principle remains the same: bows create fascinating contrasts.

Large bows are strategically placed at the top to create an accent ...

Source: Joanne Welsh ... or at the front door.

Source: Michèle | Interior

In summer, subtle accents dominated, adding a touch of romance; in winter, they are a statement that spreads glitz and glamour. They are often in classic colours such as red or gold, but are also popular in modern variations such as beige or neutral tones. There are numerous instructions for making these bows online. Some TikTokers make them with lots of fabric, others with the help of pillows.

Many opt for homemade versions.

Source: Michèle | Interieur The DIY bows are created with materials such as cushions, cardboard and fabric

Source: Michèle | Interieur

Whether delicate in summer or lavish at Christmas - bows are timeless and always add that little something extra. They have just proved this again in oversize. That's why they are also worth considering for this year's Advent decorations.