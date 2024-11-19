From the 3D printer to the foot: Nike presents the Air Max 1000

People have long philosophised about 3D-printed shoes - now they are becoming a reality. The sports shoe giant Nike presents its first almost completely printed shoe - the Air Max 1000 - and sees it as a pioneering step in shoe manufacturing.

Shoes whose soles or uppers come from the printer already exist. However, printing an entire functional sports shoe with different degrees of hardness and elasticity has been a technical challenge until now. Nike therefore collaborated with Zellerfeld, a company with locations in Germany and the USA that specialises in the 3D printing of shoes.

The Air Max 1000 is the first shoe from Nike that comes almost entirely from a 3D printer. Only the air cushion visible in the sole comes from conventional production.

Different materials and special silhouette

Nike and Zellerfeld combined layers with different densities and textures to produce the shoe. This gives the outsole firmness and support, while the upper material is soft and stretchy, allowing the shoe to mould around the foot without laces. According to Nike, the contoured silhouette of the shoe could not have been realised using traditional manufacturing methods.

Shoe on a press stud: until now, the sole or upper material was 3D-printed, but now Nike can do both.

Source: Nike

The Air Max model embodies innovation

"What I find most exciting about the Air Max 1000 is the new solutions we can achieve with this pioneering manufacturing method," says John Hoke, Nike's Chief Innovation Officer, in a press release. It's all about control, precision and creative expression. By combining these variables, the future for Nike's products seems unlimited.

Different textures and densities of the material characterise the shoe.

Source: Nike

Initially, however, only 1000 copies of the Air Max 1000 were given away at the launch in Las Vegas. The online news portal Sneaker Bar Detroit writes that the shoe will be available in black, white, orange and blue in spring 2025 in addition to the red colour now presented.

The shoe is a tribute to the Air Max 1, which was the first Nike sneaker to be launched on the market in 1987 with an air cushion visible through the sole. The Air Max 1 was considered a technological breakthrough at the time. The new 3D-printed trainers are intended to symbolise the same thing.

Race for the shoes of the future

My assessment is that you too will probably be walking around in 3D-printed shoes in the future. Zellerfeld, the company that Nike worked with for the Air Max 1000, already offers customised printed shoes. A few weeks ago, Nike's competitor Adidas launched the 3D-printed Adidas Climacool, which was also only available in limited editions and via a prize draw.

We won't have the 3D-printed Nike Air Max 1000 in our range for now, but if you're interested in other Air Max models and the evolution of the iconic shoe, you'll find a wide selection here.