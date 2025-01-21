From the children's birthday party to the living room: the balloon look is here

During my visit to Paris Design Week, I noticed that this trend is growing: balloon shapes are proving to be a versatile design element and are also convincing outside of parties.

Like balloons that could burst at any moment - that's how some of the furniture and home accessories I saw during my visit to Paris Design Week (PDW) looked. To my astonishment, I realised that instead of being feather-light and soft, they were all made of hard ceramic. Could this be the start of a new decorating trend? To answer that, let's take a look at my Paris trouvailles, which come from various designers.

"Blow Up": a cosy and soft ceramic collection

One example is the "Blow Up" collection from Home Studyo, which is handmade in Portugal. The Belgian brand creates playful ceramics that appear to be blown up at first glance.

Whether at the Maison et Objet trade fair or in the city - the designer pieces with the airy look of Home Studyo were everywhere.

Source: Pia Seidel

Every piece seems to be blown up ...

Source: Pia Seidel ... but is created like a conventional ceramic object.

Source: Pia Seidel

Inspired by swimming rings and the like, these striking designs bring lightness to any room.

The Home Studyo brand describes its philosophy as an attempt to fill the gap between exclusive, collectible design and impersonal mass production by creating handmade, affordable and everyday objects with a special twist.

"Takiya": Fusion of majlis comfort and café chic

The ceramic table "Takiya" provides fresh colours and an airy feeling in the room. It was created by designer Alia Mazrooei and brings together French café culture and the Majlis ambience of the Arab Emirates.

The arched shape of the table is based on the traditional A

The colour red, which is often seen in Parisian cafés, is intended to create a connection here.

Source: Pia Seidel

"Fold": Artful illusion and everyday inspiration

The "Stuffed" candle holder set from Completedworks is part of a study into the illusion of materials. With the "Fold" collection, the jewellery and accessories brand comments on topics such as memory, society and consumption. Completedworks emphasises that it deliberately works with dramatic silhouettes, elegant folds, pleats and ruffles. Inspired by the way artists have used drapery to depict movement since the Renaissance - particularly in the sketches of Leonardo da Vinci - the British brand uses "Fold" to explore how fabrics are folded depending on people and their backgrounds.

The hard ceramic looks as if it is soft and pliable.

Source: Pia Seidel And the folds and creases show how expressive the material can be.

Source: Pia Seidel

Our range also includes the odd piece that looks pompous and wacky. Such designs could take our interiors by storm as they capture the playful and cheerful aesthetic of balloons and featherweight objects without their negative environmental impact. Made from ceramic, they are durable works of art that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional. The coming months will show whether this interior trend really catches on.