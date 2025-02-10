News + Trends 12 5

From the coast to the living room: 3D-printed furniture made from recycled ocean plastic

Pia Seidel Translation: machine translated 10.2.2025

The first Greek laboratory to recycle marine plastic from fishing and shipping has opened in Piraeus. BlueCycle develops innovative, sustainable solutions for the reuse of plastic waste there.

I recently heard that there are actually no new materials, as all the atoms already exist on Earth and we are just rearranging them. This is exactly what BlueCycle, a company founded by Suzanna Laskaridis in Greece, is doing by transforming fishing materials from the sea into a fully circular design.

At the last Paris furniture fair Maison&Objet (M&O), BlueCycle presented the "Second Nature" collection. This includes curved furniture and objects made in the BlueCycle laboratory in Piraeus from recycled marine plastic waste from the Greek shipping and fishing industry. The wave-like designs reflect the connection to the sea and demonstrate how recycled materials can be used in a creative and environmentally friendly way.

The BlueCycle furniture is created using a large 3D printer.

Source: Pia Seidel

They are made of 100 per cent plastic waste collected from the beaches of Greece, ...

Source: Pia Seidel ... and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Source: Pia Seidel

Transforming fishing materials into a fully circular design

You often come across greenwashing when it comes to recycling marine litter. There is a lack of transparency, misleading terms are used and sustainable production often falls by the wayside. BlueCycle, on the other hand, has set out to shake up the circular economy.

The project began in 2017 with the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, which produced the film The New Raw together with the architects from "Second Nature". This film, directed by Oscar-nominated Daphne Matziaraki, inspired the idea of putting plastic waste to good use. Today, the company works with various NGOs and organisations that are well versed in production, the environment and the circular economy to pursue a holistic approach with its own laboratory.

About The New Raw The New Raw is a design studio specialising in innovative and sustainable projects, particularly in the field of the circular economy and recycling. It was founded in 2015 by architects Foteini Setaki and Panos Sakkas and is based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Their project "Second Nature" is one of their projects that deals with the transformation of plastic waste into new, useful objects.

From pellets to furniture: 3D objects made from marine waste

BlueCycle turns marine plastic into pellets - small plastic granules that serve as raw material - and uses them to produce recycled 3D printing filament. This can be further processed into useful items such as pots and outdoor seating furniture. Suzanna Laskaridis emphasises in an interview with M&O: "Having an object that gives something back to the planet is reassuring."

She firmly believes that there is a scientific solution to every problem if you take the time to think about it. Everything about BlueCycle designs is 100 per cent recyclable. Pia Seidel Each piece is unique and made in Greece. Pia Seidel



The materials are fully traceable.

Source: Pia Seidel

For example, the Greek company has just discovered a technique to combine waste with other materials, which is shown in a new household series. The result was on show at the M&O: Furniture that combines 3D printing with terrazzo and a secret technique.

BlueCycle is working on a new series that combines 3D printing with terrazzo. Pia Seidel

The Ermis chair is a one-piece seating unit that impresses with its clear, ergonomic lines. Pia Seidel It is robotically manufactured from a spiral-shaped plastic thread that creates a unique texture. Pia Seidel

The main product, the Ermis chair, was also on display. It is robotically manufactured from a single spiral-shaped plastic thread that follows the geometry and creates a unique graphic texture on the surface.

Header image: Pia Seidel

