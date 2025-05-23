News + Trends 106 30

Obsolete, but not forgotten: Laundry drums become a design statement

What do old washing machines and furniture have in common? At first glance, perhaps not much - until you see the "Adora" stool. This piece of furniture shows how used materials can be transformed into something completely new with creativity and Swiss precision.

The Swiss company V-Zug usually manufactures high-quality household appliances - from ovens and hobs to dishwashers and washing machines. But recently, V-Zug has also ventured into the world of furniture.

Last week, V-Zug opened a new studio in Zurich and presented the «Adora» stool. This piece of furniture is more than just functional - it stands for circular economy, local craftsmanship and long-lasting design. As part of its «Closing the Circle» initiative, V-Zug shows how old materials can be upcycled. The end result is a product that remains closely linked to the region.

Practical, space-saving and Swiss made

At Gemeinnützige Gesellschaft Zug (GGZ), the process begins: old, broken washing machines are dismantled into their individual parts and thoroughly cleaned. The drum is then given a new lease of life. The Spritzwerk Rotkreuz takes care of the sandblasting and fresh powder coating of the drums, which can no longer be installed in new washing machines. The saddler from central Switzerland is responsible for the high-quality upholstery, while the joinery Buchmann & Britschgi takes care of the woodwork.

The result? A piece of furniture that conserves resources and strengthens local jobs - and is versatile at the same time. With its compact dimensions of 50 x 49 x 50 centimetres, «Adora» brings storage space into small flats or complements existing furnishings. The former washing machine drum becomes an interior space for blankets, magazines or other small items.

Depending on the lid, «Adora» becomes either a coffee table or a stool. Choose from colours such as cream, grey and black - simple and easy to combine. On a warm wooden floor or a soft carpet, the piece of furniture quickly becomes an eye-catcher.

Limited edition: only as many as scrap metal can provide

The «Adora» stool is not a mass product. Its price of 480 francs may seem high at first glance, but it is based on a concept that combines quality, sustainability and design. How many stools will be produced in the future depends on how many old drums can be recycled. «We only work with traditional and local employees - no mass production», explains Jona Theresa Stutzer, sustainability intern. Only 15 devices are dismantled per week - that amounts to around 800 drums per year.

While upcycling often remains in the DIY sector, V-Zug's «Adora» stool shows how professionally designed products can be created from recycled materials. Compared to other companies that focus on recycling raw materials such as metal or plastic, V-Zug clearly stands out with a design product like this. The «Adora» stool is an example of how the circular economy can be not only sustainable but also aesthetic.

Header image: Pia Seidel

I like this article! 106 people like this article







