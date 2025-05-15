Pia Seidel
Bamboo like you've never seen it before - thanks to Gucci

Pia Seidel
15.5.2025
Pictures: Pia Seidel

At Fuorisalone 2025, Gucci presented the design-orientated exhibition "Bamboo Encounters". It showed one of the brand's most iconic trademarks - bamboo - through the creative lens of seven international artists, architects and studios.

Gucci proved once again at Milan Design Week 2025 why the brand is so celebrated around the world. With the group exhibition «Bamboo Encounters», the label found a way to seamlessly combine tradition, craftsmanship and modern design. At the centre: bamboo, a material that became part of Gucci's DNA back in the 1940s with the famous Bamboo bag, is given a completely new twist here. It becomes a symbol of timeless elegance, innovative aesthetics and visionary thinking.

The exhibition was not only a showcase for Gucci's style-defining designs, but also a playground where bamboo was interpreted in a completely new and surprising way. As reported by Wallpaper magazine, curator Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli emphasised about his work and that of the team: «We told Gucci that it was not interesting for us to simply create products or objects - we are already drowning in things.» Rather, it was about further developing the meaning of bamboo in Gucci's design world in a personal and unexpected way.

Three works stood out:

1. Engraved - Sisan Lee

The designer Sisan Lee combines bamboo with cast aluminium in her series «Engraved». Engravings reminiscent of traditional Asian patterns create a blend of the natural texture of bamboo and the precision of modern craftsmanship.

2nd Hybrid Exhalations - Dima Srouji

In her basket series «Hybrid Exhalations», artist Dima Srouji uses bamboo as a symbol of exchange and togetherness. The bamboo canes form a network that visualises air currents and represents breath as the source of life. With light, hand-blown glass objects, Dima creates delicate works that combine grass and glass in an impressive way.

3. Bamboo Assemblage N.1 - The Back Studio

With «Bamboo Assemblage N.1» The Back Studio opens the door to new possibilities for using bamboo in an architectural context. The modular structure combines the strength and flexibility of the material with straightforward aesthetics. The combination of bamboo and metallic connecting elements creates a work that is minimalist and futuristic at the same time - while remaining deeply rooted in nature.

Bamboo: Between design statement and suitability for everyday use

For Gucci, bamboo is not just an ecological raw material, but also a piece of history and a real design statement. With its natural look and versatile properties, it brings a natural charm to any room - while remaining super practical.

Caught a taste for it? Here you'll find bamboo furniture and accessories that give your home that certain something and conjure up a warm, cosy atmosphere.

Esprit Tissue-Box Home Bambus Rattan 25 x 13 x 10 cm
Storage boxes

Esprit Tissue-Box Home Bambus Rattan 25 x 13 x 10 cm

Villa Collection Bambus Tablett mit 2 Schälchen Shoku Grün, Material
Serveware

Villa Collection Bambus Tablett mit 2 Schälchen Shoku Grün, Material

Zeller Present Vorratsglas mit Bambusdeckel eckig 1500 ml 10x10x20.5 cm (1.50 l)
Storage containers

Zeller Present Vorratsglas mit Bambusdeckel eckig 1500 ml 10x10x20.5 cm

1.50 l

Westinghouse Pendant lamp Tulcea Bamboo / Brass (E27)
Pendant lamps
EUR179,70

Westinghouse Pendant lamp Tulcea Bamboo / Brass

E27

La Redoute Interieurs Tabios (12 x 50 x 50 cm)
Shelving

La Redoute Interieurs Tabios

12 x 50 x 50 cm

Zuiver Pegboard Bundy (90 x 2 x 45 cm)
Shelving
−7%
EUR129,– was EUR139,–

Zuiver Pegboard Bundy

90 x 2 x 45 cm

Kave Home Nyarai (58 x 25 x 25 cm)
Shelving
EUR60,90

Kave Home Nyarai

58 x 25 x 25 cm

Header image: Pia Seidel

Pia Seidel
Senior Editor
Pia.Seidel@digitecgalaxus.ch

Like a cheerleader, I love celebrating good design and bringing you closer to everything furniture- and interior design- related. I regularly curate simple yet sophisticated interior ideas, report on trends and interview creative minds about their work.

