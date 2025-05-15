News + Trends 3 0

Bamboo like you've never seen it before - thanks to Gucci

At Fuorisalone 2025, Gucci presented the design-orientated exhibition "Bamboo Encounters". It showed one of the brand's most iconic trademarks - bamboo - through the creative lens of seven international artists, architects and studios.

Gucci proved once again at Milan Design Week 2025 why the brand is so celebrated around the world. With the group exhibition «Bamboo Encounters», the label found a way to seamlessly combine tradition, craftsmanship and modern design. At the centre: bamboo, a material that became part of Gucci's DNA back in the 1940s with the famous Bamboo bag, is given a completely new twist here. It becomes a symbol of timeless elegance, innovative aesthetics and visionary thinking.

The exhibition was not only a showcase for Gucci's style-defining designs, but also a playground where bamboo was interpreted in a completely new and surprising way. As reported by Wallpaper magazine, curator Ippolito Pestellini Laparelli emphasised about his work and that of the team: «We told Gucci that it was not interesting for us to simply create products or objects - we are already drowning in things.» Rather, it was about further developing the meaning of bamboo in Gucci's design world in a personal and unexpected way.

Three works stood out:

1. Engraved - Sisan Lee

The designer Sisan Lee combines bamboo with cast aluminium in her series «Engraved». Engravings reminiscent of traditional Asian patterns create a blend of the natural texture of bamboo and the precision of modern craftsmanship.

2nd Hybrid Exhalations - Dima Srouji

In her basket series «Hybrid Exhalations», artist Dima Srouji uses bamboo as a symbol of exchange and togetherness. The bamboo canes form a network that visualises air currents and represents breath as the source of life. With light, hand-blown glass objects, Dima creates delicate works that combine grass and glass in an impressive way.

3. Bamboo Assemblage N.1 - The Back Studio

With «Bamboo Assemblage N.1» The Back Studio opens the door to new possibilities for using bamboo in an architectural context. The modular structure combines the strength and flexibility of the material with straightforward aesthetics. The combination of bamboo and metallic connecting elements creates a work that is minimalist and futuristic at the same time - while remaining deeply rooted in nature.

Bamboo: Between design statement and suitability for everyday use

For Gucci, bamboo is not just an ecological raw material, but also a piece of history and a real design statement. With its natural look and versatile properties, it brings a natural charm to any room - while remaining super practical.

Caught a taste for it? Here you'll find bamboo furniture and accessories that give your home that certain something and conjure up a warm, cosy atmosphere.

Header image: Pia Seidel

