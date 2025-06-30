News + Trends 3 5

The bread basket you don't need - but want right away

Pia Seidel Translation: machine translated 30.6.2025

In Paris, baguettes are usually carried under the arm or in a paper bag. But a Swedish designer is now giving this tradition a new twist.

Bread baskets are not usually one of the most exciting topics. But the «Baguette Holder» by Gustaf Westman is a breath of fresh air. The Swedish designer, who took the interior world by storm with his «Curvy Mirror» from 2020, has been inspiring with his unconventional approach to design ever since. With a touch of humour and playful design, Westman transforms everyday objects into small works of art.

Now he shows that even a simple bread basket can become a design statement.

Baguette Holder: the latest design by Gustaf Westman.

Source: Gustaf Westman

The «Baguette Holder» was 3D printed in Stockholm from recycled plastic and comes in eye-catching Barbie pink - a colour that is typical of Westman's designs. «The material has an incredibly strong, shiny surface», the designer explained to Dezeen.

Design with a wink

The portable bread basket was designed for a pop-up shop in Paris. And of course, when the city of love is involved, the baguette is a must. Instead of simply placing it in a piece of paper or in a bowl, Westman has designed a wave-shaped base that showcases the bread like a small work of art.

Gustaf Westman has designed something that celebrates French culture - but with a pinch of humour.

Source: Gustaf Westman

Even his magazine rack, the «Spiral Stand», brought this vibe with its wave-shaped silhouette and high-gloss steel or chrome finish. And the colours? Typical Gustaf: a delicate pastel shade like pink.

A design statement for the streets of Paris and beyond

The design celebrated its premiere as part of Westman's summer pop-up tour, which is travelling through various European cities from June to September 2025. Instead of sterile showrooms, Westman is using real homes to showcase its colourful designs. The pop-up shop in the Marais district of Paris quickly became a magnet - not only for design fans, but also for foodies. An Instagram reel shows how proudly many people carried their new «Baguette Holder» through the streets. This raises expectations for the next tour stops.

Those who want to experience the «Baguette Holder» live will have the chance to see it on Westman's pop-up tour in cities such as Amsterdam and Madrid until September 2025. The design is not yet available online, but the tour shows how close Westman wants to be to his fans: «I want to meet the people who like my stuff, not just the industry», he told Dezeen.

For those who can't make it to the pop-ups, all that's left is anticipation - or a look at actual, stinkin'-normal bread baskets.

Header image: Pia Seidel

