Barbie in the bathroom? Yes, and it's better than you think
Barbie is no longer just in the doll's house, but also in your bathroom. Together with Hewi, we have created a bathroom collection that combines Bauhaus vibes and Barbie pink.
Washbasins, grab rails and shower seats are a far cry from Barbie's dream home accessories - but Hewi has been showing for almost 100 years that function and design can be a rosy liaison. The traditional German company, founded in 1929, specialises in barrier-free bathroom solutions that are both beautiful and functional.
Now things are about to get even rosier: Together with Barbie, Hewi is launching a collection that celebrates «individuality and inclusivity». It combines clear Bauhaus principles with Barbie's iconic pink - a colour that stands for optimism, self-confidence and pop culture.
Products for (almost) everyone: Why this collection is more than just pink
The Barbie x Hewi collection comprises almost 40 products - from towel rails to shower seats - and combines shades of pink and cream to fit into any bathroom design. It is based on the 477/801 series and combines typical Hewi design features with Barbie's world of colour. The magazine Design Milk describes the collection as progressive and well thought-out. «With a pleasantly robust thickness that is often lacking in bathroom collections, each piece is given the typical Hewi finish: shiny and durable - made for even the toughest bath times.»
The colour palette ranges from pink to combinations of pink, white and black. With a wide range of products and different colour options, the collection offers design options for different rooms and needs - whether in private bathrooms, hotels or accessible healthcare rooms.
«Barbie and Hewi embody iconic design and strong visions», says Christiane Küper, Head of Brand and Sales at Hewi. Mattel also emphasises the importance of the collaboration: «Barbie has stood for creativity and self-expression for over 65 years. With Hewi, we were able to translate these values into a collection that is not only functional, but also reflects the inclusive spirit of our brand», says Ruth Henriquez, Head of Consumer Products, Publishing and LBE EMEA.
Pretty In Pink: the look for the home
It's not the first time Barbie's style has inspired living spaces. From nostalgic details to modern design ideas, Barbie's influence can be seen time and time again in interior design. Find out how you can bring the style from the latest Barbie film into your home here:
If you don't want to wait until the Barbie x Hewi collection is available here, you can bring Barbie pink into your home with alternatives. The colour provides accents that stand out without dominating and creates an atmosphere that is both bold and inviting.
