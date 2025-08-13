News + Trends 0 0

Antique vibes, modern twist - the interior trend that screams summer holiday

The big design fairs have spoken: Home design inspired by antiquity is back. And with a fresh vibe.

Whether at Milan Design Week, Maison et Objet or the 3 Days of Design: everywhere you looked this year, there were pieces that looked like a revival of Greek columns, Roman mosaics and sculptural busts. Perfect for bringing a little summer holiday feeling into your home.

Michael Anastassiades: antique elegance for the garden

A prime example of this micro-trend: the «Imi» collection by Michael Anastassiades for Monsturosos. The ceramic planters interpret the Greek amphora in a modern way. With curved surfaces and intense glazes, they stylishly showcase lush greenery. «My fascination with plants comes from my mother, who always surrounded herself with them in our home. Growing up in Cyprus, where water is scarce for much of the year, the greenery - indoors and outdoors - felt incredibly precious, almost sacred», says Anastassiades.

Made by hand: the Imi collection in front of Villa Borsani during MDW. Each planter is made of matt glazed ceramic.

The collection is available from Monsturosos in the colours sand, brick red and steel grey.

Antonio Aricò: a touch of Magna Graecia for your home

Another highlight of the trend is the «Magna Graecia» collection by Antonio Aricò for Seletti. It consists of decorative objects, including vases, busts and ashtrays, and is intended to evoke the Greek colonies of southern Italy. «This unique collection adds a touch of irony and elegance to indoor and outdoor spaces, bringing ancient history into everyday life,» says a Seletti spokesperson.

A statue from the MagnaGraecia collection at the M&O. Almost all the pieces in the series are made of terracotta.

The terracotta Hercules from Magna Graecia.

Kristina Dam: Classicism meets Nordic minimalism

Some pieces by Danish designer Kristina Dam also rely on antique-inspired design features. These include the etagere, clay pots and vases. The play of shadows resembles that of ancient Greek columns, which were not only stable but also aesthetic at the time - a timeless design approach, reinterpreted. «The idea behind the design is to combine functionality and sculptural elegance», explains Kristina Dam.

Kristina Dam's collection at the 3 Days of Design. Historically inspired details set special accents.

The texture of these planters resembles that of classic columns.

Why the trend is perfect for late summer

The antique look brings a Mediterranean holiday feeling directly into the living room. Imagine a Greek-style vase filled with olive branches or a side table that looks like it came from a Roman villa - perfect for your iced coffee. These pieces will turn your home into a short trip to the Mediterranean - timeless elegance included.

