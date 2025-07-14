News + Trends 12 1

Essence x Polly Pocket! You can look forward to these pieces

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 14.7.2025

She was tiny and brought me great joy as a child: Polly Pocket. I was also overjoyed when I heard that Essence was reviving my favourite toy in the form of a cosmetics collection.

Barbie is great. Polly Pocket is better.

There, I said it!

No toy brings back childhood memories faster than the miniature doll from the hinged box. I'm deliberately excluding the larger and more manoeuvrable Polly version, which looks a lot like Barbie. This is because Mattel had a hand in this after a takeover. Essence is bringing back 90s nostalgia with a franchise collection this summer. Not in the nursery, but in our toiletries bag. And I am so ready for it.

An overview: These parts await you at the end of July.

Source: Essence

The limited trend edition includes:



an eyeshadow palette with pop-up pompoms and integrated drawer

A blush stick that changes colour from green to pink

Lip Glazes in three colours

A lip mask with peptides

A cream highlighter with pocket mirror

a heart-shaped comb

candy-scented nail stickers

a hydro fixing spray

a make-up bag

My highlights

Lip Glazes

I love the purple tube in the colour «Polly2K». It's not just the play on words in the name. The format also shines, because: the gloss tubes are back in 2000s style and trendier than ever. Thanks to the key ring and the pendants, which create a pretty contrast, the product has its finger on the pulse in two ways.

«90's Girl» (pink), «Fashion Polly» (orange) and «Polly2K» (purple).

Source: Essence

My first choice!

Source: Essence

Lip mask

Okay, a genius was at work here. When closed, the «Peptide Lip Mask» looks like a Polly Pocket box. Once opened, a mirror and a Polly are revealed. The golden knob at the front can be pulled out and serves as an applicator. A thematically very successful design. Will the lip mask also be any good?

Everything about this design is just right!

Source: Essence

Eyeshadow palette

I love Essence. But eyeshadows aren't exactly their speciality. With this palette, it's more the box design that appeals to me - not the colour selection. Once you open the box, the pollys jump out at you in the form of a pop-up element. You pull the eyeshadows out of the box like a drawer. Really cutely done.

According to Essence, the palette will be the only product in the collection to be available exclusively online.

Source: Essence

Blush Stick

You and I both know that I don't need this blush stick. After all, Essence only recently launched a comparable product. Nevertheless, I flirt with the cheek rouge. Primarily because it looks jelly-like and is mixed with green shimmer flakes. A product that I could look at for hours with the same fascination as a snow globe.

Abgespaced.

Source: Essence Look like little astronauts!

Source: Essence

The collection is due to go on sale from 28 July. Unfortunately, it will not be available at Galaxus.

Header image: Essence

