Playful bed linen celebrates a comeback - Tekla shows how

Bed linen is becoming more romantic again - and remains modern. After years of simple designs, brands such as Tekla and Gata are bringing a breath of fresh air into the bedroom. While Tekla focuses on traditional craftsmanship, Gata is creating a talking point with eye-catching designs.

Since 2017, the Danish brand Tekla has stood for durable, minimalist design with a focus on sustainability. The B Corp certification emphasises the brand's commitment. Tekla products are available worldwide online, in selected stores and in the flagship store in Copenhagen.

With the new collection «Broderie Anglaise», Tekla brings details such as ruffles, borders and bows into the modern bedroom. The designs hark back to 19th century English craftsmanship techniques - combined with a contemporary twist.

«Broderie Anglaise»: Craftsmanship reinterpreted

The collection «Broderie Anglaise» brings five traditional techniques into the present:

Ruching: gathered fabrics for more texture

Framing: Clear borders for structure.

Drawn Thread Work: Open patterns through drawn out threads.

Scalloping: Wavy edges as a decorative finish.

Eyelets: Small holes with embroidery for an airy look.

But what exactly is behind «Broderie Anglaise»? Literally translated, it means «English embroidery» - a technique that originated in Eastern Europe in the 16th century. It originally adorned peasant blouses and religious vestments. It arrived in England in the 19th century, where it was given its name by French traders. It was particularly popular in the Victorian era for clothing, nightwear and household goods, as it is light, breathable and yet rich in detail.

Today, the technique stands for craftsmanship and a conscious approach to materials. «In a fast-paced, digital world, it symbolises slowness, haptics and the personal», explains Tekla and calls the concept «rational yet romantic». The challenge was to preserve the decorative details without losing the minimalist signature of the brand.

The whole thing was presented at Charlottenborg on the occasion of 3daysofdesign, a former palace in Copenhagen. The beds for the exhibition were made by wood craftsmen from Georgia, who are known for their sculptural and decorative designs. They reflect the balancing act between tradition and modernity: reduced, but with history.

A bed linen trend that polarises

Other labels are also focussing on eye-catching textures again. The Korean brand Gata went viral in 2021 with its bed throw «Big Waves». Long ribbons and gathered fabrics divide opinion. «Either a dream or a nightmare», writes Refinery29. For some, the look is modern luxury, for others simply «too much».

Despite criticism, the style has caught on on social media. «With the right bed linen, an unmade bed doesn't look like laziness or chaos, but cosy and inspiring», according to Refinery29. The imperfect, luxurious look captures the zeitgeist - and could also inspire Tekla's new collection.

Conclusion: Between tradition and provocation

Whether Tekla's «Broderie Anglaise» or Gata's «Big Waves» - both trends show how versatile bed linen can be today. While Tekla focuses on subtle craftsmanship, Gata scores with a provocative design.

In the end, both are about the same thing: more personality and warmth in the living space. Even small details can make a big difference.

So if you're looking for bed linen, blankets or cushions with that certain something, these designs could be just the thing for you.

Header image: Pia Seidel

