From the hidden object book to political education: New products from Ravensburger

Stephan Lamprecht

At the toy fair in Nuremberg, Ravensburger presented its new products: a series of games for toddlers and interactive non-fiction books for young people to reflect on social topics.

In addition to many individual titles, the traditional manufacturer Ravensburger presented two new series last week.

Offensive in the segment for toddler toys

«My first games» is aimed at two to three-year-olds. Ravensburger aims to specifically promote motor skills, language development and an initial understanding of rules.

«Search for things» was already available as a hidden object book. In the new board game, children have to find missing objects in twelve little everyday stories. It is designed for children aged two and over, who have to search in free play or according to the first rules at daycare or on a trip to the petting zoo.

From hidden object book to game: now the little ones can join in the search for things.

For «Glitter Minis», kids should be at least three years old. In this dice game, they collect and swap sparkling eggs. Glittering creatures hatch from them.

Collect the matching eggs with the luck of the dice and the glittering creatures will hatch.

Also for children from the age of three is «Matschquatsch». It is played cooperatively or competitively. The kids slip into the role of squishy monsters who want to master a muddy path. Or they help the mud to make the monsters disappear into deep puddles. Then team spirit is required.

All three titles are due to go on sale this month.

The downward expansion of the product portfolio seems logical to me and an attempt to gain market share in the toddler segment from competitor Haba. While Ravensburger already has a strong position in the older children's segment, the range is less dense at the lower end of the market.

Political education as a response to social developments

The second major new product is more serious: with «Let's talk about», Ravensburger is launching a non-fiction series for young people aged 12 and over that is dedicated to topics relevant to democracy and society. The first two volumes on «peace and wars» and «anti-Semitism» will be published in February. The topics «Democracy» and «Racism» have been announced for next year.

The series focuses on the participation of young people. The books combine compact factual texts with reflection questions and areas to fill in. This results in personal workbooks that are designed to encourage young people to form their own opinions and get involved. Ravensburger draws on the help of renowned institutions for the content.

«Peace and wars» was created with expert support from the Berghof Foundation and sheds light on why conflicts escalate, what it means to flee and how young people themselves can contribute to a peaceful future.

The book on anti-Semitism is one of two titles to launch the new book series.

The Anne Frank Educational Centre has contributed to «Antisemitism». What is antisemitism and how does it manifest itself today? How do Jewish young people live? The book provides answers to these and other questions. It provides information on how Jewish children and young people in Germany feel, what forms of anti-Semitism there are and what the Shoah was.

Clear positioning from Ravensburger

The books invite young people to find out about socially important discourses, discover how they relate to their own everyday lives and get to know different perspectives.

The titles address developments that not only worry young people: Police vehicles in front of synagogues are unfortunately part of everyday life in many cities. And wars or threats of violence as a means of politics are apparently becoming more acceptable again. This makes it all the more important for young people to be able to engage with these topics in an informed way.

