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Full HD without mud: Update brings better picture quality for the Playstation Portal

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 19.3.2026

The new system software update for the Playstation Portal enables a significantly higher bit rate on the handheld with the "1080p High Quality" mode.

If you game on the Playstation Portal, you may have already had a painful experience with the picture quality. The games are not installed locally on the device, but are streamed from the Playstation - or exclusively for PlayStation Plus Premium members - from the cloud. A fast internet connection is therefore a prerequisite for a smooth game with sharp picture quality. According to Sony, you need at least 5 Mbit/s to play. However, the bit rate, i.e. the transfer rate, is limited. Even at higher speeds, you won't see a better picture.

A system software update brings the new mode «1080p High Quality» to your portal in addition to the 1080p resolution. Sony recommends a speed of at least 15 Mbit/s for this. This allows significantly more data to be transferred per second: The picture quality benefits from the higher bit rate at the same resolution. You will see fewer compression artefacts and therefore a sharper image with more detail. The image should also be more stable during fast movements in the game.

The new mode has been available for both remote play and cloud streaming since 18 March. However, you have to activate it yourself. You can find the setting in the quick menu at «Maximum resolution».

For the «1080p High Quality» mode, you need a download rate of at least 15 Mbit/s.

Source: Sony

The update also includes a few minor improvements to the user interface in cloud streaming sessions.

When gaming, you will now see a clearly visible overlay when you receive a game invitation. If you unlock a trophy, you can now better recognise exactly which one: the message shows the name of the trophy and the corresponding image. The information about a platinum trophy you have won is even accompanied by a special animation. On the search interface, the on-screen keyboard should now open immediately and when opening a game bundle, you can select which of the included games you want to play.

Header image: Shutterstock/PJ McDonnell

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