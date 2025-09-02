News + Trends 7 4

Game like on the PS1: Linux distro Kazeta should make it possible

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 2.9.2025

There are many dedicated Linux gaming distros. Kazeta goes one step further and promises that console feeling: insert the game card, switch on the device and off you go.

With Kazeta, developer Alesh Slovak wants to bring back a classic console experience. He has had enough of digital shops and wants to experience the medium of video games physically again. His idea: DRM-free games, such as those found on GOG, simply pack them onto SD cards to convert them into cartridges that Kazeta recognises.

SD cards are converted into cartridges for Kazeta.

Source: Kazeta

To play a game on Kazeta, you simply have to insert the cartridge and switch on the system. Once you've finished playing, press the button again. Once set up, it should all work without accounts, online constraints or the cloud. As the cartridges are write-protected and the save states are kept separate, the cartridge itself remains untouched. If you boot Kazeta without a game, you will be greeted by a retro-style bios in which you can manage your savegames - just like on the PS1.

Great: A bios like on the PS1 beckons when you boot Kazeta without an SD card.

Source: Kazeta

Slovak admits that it takes some work and know-how to get everything set up. You need to install Kazeta on your PC. This should be powerful enough for the games you want to play on it. You also need an officially supported controller - according to Github, this is currently only the 8Bitdo Ultimate 2C Wireless. Then download the ISO and install Kazeta. Before you can start playing, however, you still need to create the cartridges.

Depending on the size of your game library, the whole process can be quite time-consuming. But once you're done, you can sit back and game carefree like in the 90s.

Header image: Kazeta

I like this article! 7 people like this article







