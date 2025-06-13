News + Trends 11 5

Garmin Venu X1: thin smartwatch with large display

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 13.6.2025

With the Venu X1, Garmin has a particularly thin smartwatch with a large display. As befits the manufacturer, the wearable's focus is on sport and health.

The Garmin Venu X1 has a two-inch rectangular AMOLED display. That sounds very bulky, but it's not. For comparison: the 1304 mm² surface area corresponds almost exactly to a round display with a diameter of 1.6 inches. The case of the smartwatch is also very thin at eight millimetres - thinner than, for example, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro - and the watch weighs just 34 grams.

Large smartwatch with a sports focus

The housing of the Venu X1 is made of fibre-reinforced polymer, a very robust plastic. Garmin uses titanium for the back and sapphire glass for the display. With a water resistance of five ATM, it is suitable for swimming.

In total, the Venu X1 can track over 100 sports. Training functions are available for many of them. With its sensors, it monitors the heart and breathing rate, measures stress and skin temperature, among other things. It displays the status of heart rate variability and provides various overviews of fitness status and health with Body Battery and Health Snapshot. The watch uses GPS and other satellite systems to determine its location. A compass and barometer are also built in.

Sport and health are the focus of the Venu X1.

Source: Garmin

To pass as a smartwatch, the Venu X1 offers smart notifications, a display keyboard, a music player, an LED torch, a calculator, calendar and a watch face editor as well as mobile payment with Garmin Pay. Apps are available to download from the Connect IQ Store. Calls can also be made via Bluetooth using the connected smartphone or its voice assistant. If you have misplaced your phone, you can find it via the smartwatch.

The lithium-ion battery should last up to eight days in smartwatch mode. With active GPS and all systems in use, the battery life is reduced to a maximum of 14 hours. The Venu X1 is charged via a proprietary Garmin charging clip.

Smartwatch with torch.

Source: Garmin

Garmin offers the Venu X1 in black or moss green. The recommended retail price is 799.90 francs or euros. As soon as the smartwatch is available, it will be displayed here.

Smartwatches Garmin Venu X1 Smartwatches Garmin Venu X1

Header image: Garmin

I like this article! 11 people like this article







