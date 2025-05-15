News + Trends 1 0

Watch 5 and Watch Fit 4 Pro: new fitness wearables from Huawei

With the new X-TAP sensor, the Huawei Watch 5 records even more health data and the Pro version of the Watch Fit 4 can generate an ECG.

For the first time, Huawei is offering the Watch in two sizes - without the name suffix. The previous smartwatches were only available with a diameter of 46 millimetres. The smaller 42-millimetre version is a new addition. While sapphire glass protects the display from scratches on all models, there are differences in the case material. Depending on the colour variant, Huawei uses titanium or two variants of stainless steel - 904L or 316L - and offers different straps.

X-TAP: New sensor delivers more health data faster

Compared to the Watch 4 Pro, the edges around the 1.5-inch display on the 46 mm version have become narrower, according to Huawei. They now measure 2.2 millimetres instead of the previous 3.25 millimetres. This results in a screen-to-body ratio of 80.4 per cent. The figures for the 42 mm version of the smartwatch are even better: 1.8 mm and 82.5 per cent. In both sizes of the watch, the display shines at up to 3000 nits and is very easy to recognise in sunshine.

The 42 mm version of the Watch 5 (left) compared with the 46 mm version.

The big innovation of the Huawei Watch 5 is the X-TAP health sensor. It is located on the right edge of the smartwatch and complements the sensors on the back. Placing the fingertip of the other hand improves the recording of various health data. For example, oxygen saturation should be measured in under ten seconds, 33 per cent faster than with the Watch 4.

The X-TAP sensor is pressure-sensitive. Among other things, Huawei uses this to start a 1-minute quick health check with up to eleven categories when you place your finger on the sensor. You can also see on the display if you press with too much or too little force for a usable measurement. With the so-called «Health Glance», the Watch 5 also records the average heart rate including its variability (as the first smartwatch), skin temperature and stress, produces an ECG and checks arterial stiffness. A breathing test can also be carried out.

The X-TAP sensor is located on the side in the centre, between the rotating crown and another button.

The various measurements can also be carried out individually with the Watch 5. Due to authorisation procedures for medical products, the ECG measurement is not available in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Huawei also uses the pressure sensitivity of the sensor to control small games on the smartwatch.

Over 100 sports and long battery life

With its sensors and integrated GPS, the Huawei Watch 5 tracks over 100 different sports. New additions include trail running, 40-metre freediving and golf. There is also a running analysis, route planning and - after a map download - offline navigation. The smartwatch also monitors sleep at night.

You can also close rings with Huawei.

Depending on the size, the battery of the Huawei Watch 5 should last three or four and a half days. In energy-saving mode, which switches off the online functions in particular, it can even last seven or eleven days. Among other things, the eSIM function is then switched off.

Huawei adds two gestures to the operation of the Watch 5 via the touchscreen. The smartwatch is supposed to recognise when two fingers tap or rub against each other. However, this type of control is only possible in a few apps and moments so far.

Various wristbands are available to choose from.

The Huawei Watch 5 is compatible with Android and iOS. A Huawei smartphone is not required to use the smartwatch. You just need to install the «Huawei Health» app.

Price and availability

The Huawei Watch 5 should be available soon. Depending on the size and case material, it will cost between 449 and 649 euros in Germany. I do not yet have any prices for Switzerland.

Watch Fit series with Pro version for the first time

While there will be no Pro version of the Watch 5 for the first time, the manufacturer is going the other way with the Fit series. For the first time, there will be a Pro model of the Watch Fit 4. The differences lie in the design and functions.

Crown and button on the side of the Watch Fit 4 Pro.

The Watch Fit 4 Pro is geared a little more towards outdoor activities. Its frame is made of titanium instead of aluminium and the display is protected by sapphire glass instead of aluminium silicate glass. However, both Watch Fit models have an aluminium body. The 1.82-inch AMOLED display on the Fit 4 Pro is brighter at 3000 nits. However, the 2000 nits of the Watch Fit 4 are not bad either. However, at 9.5 mm, it is slightly thicker than the Pro version at 9.3 mm. However, both are thinner than their predecessor at 9.9 mm.

A barometer for altitude measurements or weather warnings in the event of a drop in pressure has been added as a new sensor. It also expands the trackable sports to include all sports where altitude is relevant, bringing the total to over 100. This puts the Watch Fit 4 on a par with the Watch GT series. With freediving, golf and trail running, the premium sports of the GT Pro series are also included.

Huawei offers the Watch Fit 4 Pro with different wristbands.

Huawei «uses our best GPS» to determine its position. The so-called Sunflower GPS aligns its antennas with the nearest satellite and is therefore more accurate than with fixed antennas. Outdoor routes can be displayed on the Watch Fit via Komoot, but only the Pro version offers full-colour maps. A brand new feature is route tracking for water sports such as surfing, canoeing or swimming.

Both models offer a running style analysis and provide training recommendations for better leg balance. They record various health data, including a cycle prediction via the heart rate and skin temperature. However, the Watch Fit 4 only monitors heart rate variability during sleep. With TruSense, the Watch Fit 4 Pro has the better sensor and is able to generate an ECG.

Cute little animals are up to mischief on the Watch Fit 4.

Huawei specifies the battery life of the Watch Fit 4 (Pro) as up to seven days with typical use. A maximum of ten days should even be possible. The battery should be fully charged in 60 minutes using the supplied charging puck.

Price and availability

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro should be available soon. The standard version costs 169 euros in Germany. Huawei recommends a retail price of 279 euros for the Pro version. I do not yet have any prices for Switzerland.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

