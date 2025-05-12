News + Trends 11 0

Gen3 devices from Shelly finally get Matter support

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 12.5.2025

After a long wait, owners of third-generation Shelly relays can now look forward to the roll-out of the new firmware. It finally delivers the Matter support that was announced months ago.

The switch modules from Shelly are so compact that they can be installed behind existing switches or directly in flush-mounted boxes. They can be used to retrofit smarthome functions for electric shutters, garage doors or heating, for example.

Certification for the Matter smart home standard was announced in October last year. This was followed in January by the somewhat surprising presentation of the new Gen4 devices. There was no more talk of Matter and the third generation. Only the Shelly Plug S Gen3 had already been delivered with Matter support.

It is possible that the developers encountered problems or simply overestimated their own resources. However, the roll-out of Matter firmware 1.6.0 has now begun for selected models.

These devices are included

The release notes explicitly name these devices as recipients of the update:

Shelly 1 Gen3

Shelly 1PM Gen3

Shelly Mini 1 Gen3

Shelly Mini 1PM Gen3

Shelly is rolling out the update gradually. Only in the coming weeks will all devices be able to use the new firmware. An internet connection is required for the update.

Voice control and more range for the Shellys

With the cross-manufacturer Matter standard, the Shellys can be integrated into various smart home ecosystems. The devices can be controlled via Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home or Samsung SmartThings. Voice control is also connected to this.

In addition to Matter support, the update also brings other improvements, such as compatibility with the LoRa add-on. This is a special extension for Shelly Gen3 and Gen4 devices. LoRa (Long Range) allows stable communication over distances of up to 5 kilometres. This standard is useful for controlling devices that are located outside the home, such as a water pump. Its use in agriculture is also conceivable.

The connection technology also shows its advantages in environments where pure connectivity via Wi-Fi reaches its structural limits.

