German character made in Italy: the new e-bike from Thok

Carbon frame, new Bosch CX motor, a modular battery with up to 1050 watt hours and customisable geometry. Italian e-bike manufacturer Thok is launching two new models with German expertise.

An e-bike made in Italy with a German character. Based on a high-quality carbon frame, the new "TP4" is made entirely in Italy, according to the press release. It is developed, designed and assembled there and then fitted with components from Germany from Bosch, Magura and Schwalbe. There are also wheels from DT Swiss.

The "TP4" is not a mass product, the manufacturer continues: "A limited number of e-bikes are produced each month."

Two versions of the Thok "TP4"

The "TP4-R" is supposed to be characterised by high-end components such as the Fox suspension fork "Float 36 Performance" with 160 mm travel, the Fox "Float X shocks" with 150 mm travel, the Magura "MT5" brakes, the Shimano "Deore XT" drivetrain and aluminium wheels from DT-Swiss.

According to the manufacturer, only 30 units of the TP4 LTD model will be produced. The equipment consists of an Öhlins suspension fork with 160 mm travel, carbon handlebars from Renthal, Magura brakes in the "MT7" version, an electronic Sram "GX Eagle T-type" drivetrain, DT-Swiss carbon wheels, a Fizik saddle and pedals from Crankbrothers.

New Bosch CX drive and flip chip technology

Both models are equipped with the new Bosch drive. Bosch has optimised the transmission of the new "Performance Line CX" with a view to achieving a good balance between power delivery, efficiency and noise levels. For example, the external drivetrain (chain, chainring, cassette) is decoupled from the internal drivetrain (freewheel, gearbox, motor) when riding downhill. This reduces the mechanical noise generated by comparable drive units on the trail. You can find more details here:

According to Thok, a total of six different combinations of battery capacities from 400 to a maximum of 1050 Wh are possible with the range extender.

In addition, the new Thok models are equipped with flip-chip technology. According to the manufacturer, this allows the steering and seat angle as well as the bottom bracket height to be changed. This also changes the riding behaviour of the e-bike and can be adapted to different riding styles and types of terrain.

According to the press release, the "TP4-R" is available in the colour Cloud Dust Grey in sizes S, M, L and XL in Switzerland for 6750 euros including VAT, excluding customs and shipping.

The "TP4 LTD" in Iridescent Snow costs 9770 euros in all four sizes in Switzerland including VAT, excluding customs and shipping.