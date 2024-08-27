Get out the popcorn, Disney+ launches your favourite fashion documentary with "In Vogue: The 90s"

After "Diane von Fürstenberg: Woman in Charge" and "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld", Disney+ delivers the next streaming highlight for fashion fans.

The fashion and beauty trends that have found their way back from the 1990s to the present day can no longer be counted on ten fingers. Whether it's baggy jeans, fisherman's hats, crop tops, dark lip liner or narrow brows - the list of our nostalgic declarations of love for the decade of yesteryear is endless. Why are we so fond of the nineties aesthetic? "They changed our world," recalls US Vogue boss Anna Wintour in the fashion documentary "In Vogue: The 90s".

She is referring to the fashion world, just to be clear. And the world is represented in the six-part mini-series: Claudia Schiffer, Stella McCartney, Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier, Victoria Beckham, ... They all (and many more) review the cult decade, reminisce and unpack.

The red thread here is the fashion magazine par excellence, Vogue. Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour - who has been in this position since 1988(!) - and her editors talk about the magic of the nineties from their point of view. If statements such as "The 90s turned the fashion industry upside down", "There was such magic in the air" and "We had way too much fun" make you as curious as I am, then you shouldn't miss the series launch on 13 September on Disney+.