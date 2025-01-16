Giant isopod: delicacy named after Star Wars villain Darth Vader

A research group has discovered previously unknown giant isopods and named them after Darth Vader due to their distinctive head shape. The culinary trend surrounding these unusual creatures was also investigated.

The giant aquatic isopods in Vietnam are known as Bọ biển or sea bugs. Now researchers have discovered a new species of the genus Bathynomus and recruited it directly into the Star Wars Empire - armour included. Why? The head of this isopod species is reminiscent (with a little imagination) of Darth Vader's helmet. Hence the animal's name Bathynomus vaderi.

Contrary to misconception, isopods are not insects, but crustaceans (Crustacea). Like their relatives, they breathe through gill-like organs and are therefore dependent on water. This is also the reason why the - much smaller - crawling creatures that live in this country like to live in damp hiding places such as under kitchen cupboards or in the bathroom.

The animals of the genus Bathynomus, on the other hand, belong to the deep-sea super giants and can reach a length of up to 32.5 centimetres and weigh over a kilo. The largest specimens can even reach a weight of up to 2.5 kilograms. So far, the species Bathynomus vaderi has only been caught by traders and fishermen near the Vietnamese Spratly Islands. However, the researchers assume that the animals are also found in other parts of the South China Sea.

What is vermin to one person is a delicacy to another

The sea bugs not only have an exoskeleton in common with shrimps and lobsters, but also the fact that they are eaten in parts of the world. In the past, giant isopods were sold cheaply as bycatch. But thanks to media attention, the crustacean has become better known in recent years and, although not a pet in Jabba's palace, has become a popular and expensive delicacy. Restaurants advertise the Vietnamese speciality and social media influencers show off their favourite Bọ biển recipes in muk-bang videos (an internet trend where people stream themselves eating it). [do