News + Trends 21 8

Gmail makes it easier for you to cut unnecessary newsletters

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 9.7.2025

Gmail is declaring war on newsletters with a new function. This allows you to view a list of all newsletter plans and unsubscribe from them directly.

In the course of an online life, most people accumulate more and more newsletter subscriptions. They lead to mailboxes being bombarded with news, offers, campaigns and other information. Newsletters can also be cancelled, but you have to have the relevant email in front of you to do so. Google has now announced a new feature for its Gmail mail app that could help to stem the flood of emails: the «Manage plans» view.

Google has now announced a new feature for its Gmail mail app.

A better overview and simple unsubscribe function

You can find it in the three-dash menu of the Gmail app. The view lists your active newsletter plans. The more emails a supplier sends you, the higher up the plan is listed. Gmail also shows you the number of emails you have received in the last few weeks.

So you can find the new overview as soon as it is available.

Source: Google

You can unsubscribe from the newsletter by tapping the mail icon next to each supplier. You may be redirected to the supplier's unsubscribe website. If you tap on the sender instead, the app will show you all associated emails. This could help you make a decision.

Gmail makes it harder for newsletter senders

Google already introduced a «Unsubscribe» button for newsletters in 2024, which is displayed in the email header. This saves you having to scroll down in the email and search for the usually hard-to-recognise unsubscribe link. This works for me in some cases. Not all newsletters have the Gmail button - it is usually missing if there is no classic unsubscribe link. For example with Google Alerts.

However, the basic problem remains: if you want to make a real clean sweep, you have to search specifically for newsletters in your mailbox. You may miss out on newsletters that are sent less frequently. Managing newsletter subscriptions in Gmail could therefore be a real help for consumers.

The new function is currently being rolled out for the Gmail web interface as well as the Android and iOS app. It may take a few weeks before it is available for you. According to Google, managing plans directly in Gmail will initially only be possible in selected countries. It is not clear from the announcement which countries these are. The function will probably appear wherever the «unsubscribe» button is available.

Header image: Debora Pape

I like this article! 21 people like this article







